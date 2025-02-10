York Nordic Introduces Motivator Super Duty Walking Poles for Those Needing a Sturdier Pole

York Nordic is pleased to announce the introduction of the new Motivator Super Duty walking poles, designed specifically for those needing a sturdier pole to accommodate greater height, weight or wider hands.

Motivator Super Duty

Motivator Super Duty Highlights

Building on York Nordic's wildly successful Motivator brand and patented grip, the team designed a beefier walking pole and grip for people needing the support that a standard pole may not provide. The Motivator Super Duty offers a larger grip that accommodates wider hands yet provides the same ergonomic support as the Motivator grip, and the sturdy pole accommodates heights up to 7' tall and weights up to 500 lbs.

Research shows that pole walking actually offers more health benefits than regular walking, jogging, biking and running. (Health Benefits - ANWA.us (americannordicwalking.com) Larger people looking to take advantage of pole walking, or needing the balance and stability that poles provide, have found that there is not a suitable product in the market that meets their needs. York Nordic's new Motivator Super Duty is designed to fill that gap while providing all the great benefits of pole walking. As with York Nordic's other walking poles, the new Motivator Super Duty is available in over 20 custom designs that provide style and flair.

Lauren DeLong, creator of the original Motivator, noted that since its introduction she has often received requests for a larger version of the grip and a sturdier pole, hence the creation of the new Super Duty. She also noted that while the new poles are currently available, it will be officially introduced at the 2025 APTA Combined Sections Meeting in Houston, TX later this week, a learning conference for the physical therapy community.

In addition to general health benefits, Nordic Walking has been shown to aide those living with Parkinson's Disease, MS and osteoarthritic hips and knees by aiding stability and developing strength.

York Nordic was founded by Lauren, who is also a certified Nordic Walking instructor, when she decided to design and manufacture her own poles after finding most poles lacked quality, style, and key features for different age groups and physical abilities. The poles are sold nationally and have been used in classes and health studies throughout the U.S. Visit www.yorknordic.com.

