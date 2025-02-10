Pure Cycle Corporation: Reminder for Conversation with CEO Mark Harding in New York City on February 13, 2025

Pure Cycle Corporation (NASDAQ Capital Market:PCYO) wants to remind those interested that on February 13, 2025, its President and CEO will host an investor meeting in New York City at the law offices of Dorsey & Whitney at (51 West 52nd Street) at 12pm Eastern Time to highlight Pure Cycle's continued success in its water, land development and single-family rental segments.

Come join Mr. Harding for an in-person discussion as he highlights observations from Denver's housing market, the critical role water plays in land development in Denver and throughout the west and Pure Cycle's continued monetization of its valuable water and land assets. If you plan to attend in person, you need to RSVP your attendance for this event to Deb Saya at dsaya@purecyclewater.com.

Virtual Attendance

We will be broadcasting this conversation via a Teams meeting. You can register for virtual attendance at www.purecyclewater.com/investors/news-events/ir-calendar.

When: 12pm Eastern (10 AM Mountain) on Thursday February 13, 2025

Call in number: 872-240-8702 (Conference ID: 803490132#)

Event link: www.purecyclewater.com/investors/news-events/ir-calendar

Company Information

Pure Cycle continues to grow and strengthen its operations, grow its balance sheet, and drive recurring revenues. We operate in three distinct business segments, each of which complements the other. At our core, we are an innovative and vertically integrated wholesale water and wastewater service provider. In 2017, we launched our land development segment which develops master planned communities on land we own and to which we provide water and wastewater services. In 2021, we launched our newest line of business, the rental of single-family homes located at Sky Ranch, which provides long-term recurring revenues, furthers our land development operations, and adds more customers to our water resource segment.

Additional information, including our recent press releases and SEC filings, is available at www.purecyclewater.com, or you may contact our President, Mark W. Harding, or our CFO, Marc Spezialy, at 303-292-3456 or info@purecyclewater.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are all statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release that address activities, events or developments that we expect or anticipate will or may occur in the future, such as statements about the following: the completion, delivery and success of our rental units; timing of development at Sky Ranch, including timing of delivery of finished lots; future water and wastewater tap sales and revenues; timing of future home construction by our home builder customers; the strength of the Sky Ranch market, including the demand for entry-level and rental homes; and forecasts about our future sales of water to oil and gas operators, our sales of lots, and our expected financial results. The words "anticipate," "likely," "may," "should," "could," "will," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "plan," "intend," "potential" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Factors that could cause actual results to differ from projected results include, without limitation: home mortgage interest rates, inflation, and other factors impacting the housing market and home sales; the risk factors discussed in Part I, Item 1A of our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended August 31, 2024; and those factors discussed from time to time in our press releases, public statement and documents filed or furnished with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, we disclaim any obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise.

