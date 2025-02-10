Sarama Resources Ltd.: Sarama Resources Geochemistry Program Underway at Cosmo Gold Project

First Major Exploration Program in Several Decades on Highly Prospective Cosmo Project with Soil Sampling Designed to Generate Drill Targets

Sarama Resources Ltd. ("Sarama" or the "Company") (ASX:SRR)(TSX-V:SWA) is pleased to advise that it has commenced a multi-stage regional soil-geochemistry program at its majority-owned(1) 580km² Cosmo Gold Project (the "Project")(2) in the Eastern Goldfields of Western Australia. The program is the most significant exploration work to be undertaken on the Project in decades and is a foundational stage for drill target generation.

The program follows the Company's acquisition of a majority and controlling interest in the Project in December 2024 and its agreement to acquire a majority and controlling interest in the nearby Mt Venn Project in January 2025(3). In aggregate, the belt-scale projects will cover approximately 1,000km²( 2,3) and +100km of strike-length of greenstone rocks and are well-positioned and underexplored, presenting an exciting opportunity for Sarama in the Laverton Gold District which is known for its prolific gold endowment (refer Figure 1).

Highlights

Large-scale soil geochemistry program underway at the Cosmo Project to progress drill targeting

Program is the most significant exploration works undertaken on the Project in several decades

Initial focus on areas with large-scale structural features and lithological contacts identified in recent interpretation of airborne geophysical datasets

Surface grab sampling returned grades up to 52g/t Au (5) in historical exploration within the Project

Fieldwork already underway with experienced field crews mobilised; first samples for analysis in 2 weeks

Opportunity for recommencement of modern exploration due to changes in land access

Follows the recent execution of a non-binding Heads of Agreement to acquire majority interest in belt-scale Mt Venn Project (3)

Sarama's recent acquisitions will create in aggregate a 1,000km² exploration position (2,3) capturing 100km of strike length in underexplored terrane

Projects located in the prolific Laverton Gold District, proximal to theproducing Gruyere Gold Mine(4)

Sarama's President, Executive Chairman, Andrew Dinning commented:

"We are very pleased to get exploration underway and bring the belt-scale Cosmo Project to account. Cosmo is genuinely underexplored, has all the geological ingredients to generate a discovery and with core team members that led the discovery of the multi-million ounce Moto and Sanutura(6) Projects in Africa, we look forward to seeing what this project can deliver. Leveraging its position at the Cosmo Project, upon completion of the transaction to acquire a majority interest in the nearby Mt Venn Project, Sarama will have 1,000km2 of highly prospective ground in the prolific Laverton Gold District."

Cosmo Project

The Project is comprised of 7 contiguous exploration tenements covering approximately 580km² in the Eastern Goldfields of Western Australia, approximately 85km north-east of Laverton and 95km west of the regionally significant Gruyere Gold Mine(4). The Project is readily accessible via the Great Central Road which services the Cosmo Newbery Community.

The Project captures one of the last unexplored greenstone belts in Western Australia and with a strike length of +50km, the Cosmo Newbery Belt represents a large and prospective system with gold first being discovered in the area in the 1890's. Multiple historical gold workings are documented within the Project area and work undertaken to date has identified multiple exploration targets for follow up.

Despite this significant prospectivity, the Project has seen virtually no modern exploration or drilling of merit due to a lack of land access persisting over a significant period. As a result, the Project has not benefited from the evolution of soil geochemical and geophysical techniques which now facilitate effective exploration in deeply weathered and complex regolith settings which is particularly pertinent given approximately 75% of the Project area is under cover.

Following the relatively recent securing of land access, the Project is now available for systematic and modern-day exploration programs to be conducted on a broad scale. Future exploration programs will initially follow-up preliminary targets generated from regional soil sampling and limited historic reconnaissance drilling programs, a majority of which extended to approximately 5m below surface with a small percentage extending up to 30m below surface.

Figure 1 - Sarama's 1,000km² Project Footprint(2,3) in Eastern Goldfields, Western Australia

Cosmo Project - Regional Soil Geochemistry Program

The soil geochemistry program at the Cosmo Project is the first large-scale systematic exploration program to be conducted on the Project in several decades. Similar fieldwork to date has included discrete, small-scale soil geochemistry programs designed to evaluate localised areas of interest and select broad-spaced reconnaissance lines. Much of the work was conducted in the period 1970-1995 and is considered to be of limited value given the nature of sample collection, the regolith environment, analytical methods utilised at the time and quality control measures applied.

Sarama's exploration strategy is to conduct broad-scale exploration programs to generate multi-layer datasets, developing a foundational understanding of the potential for gold mineralisation at the Project. Given the lack of base-level work conducted on the Project to date, there is an immediate need to gather regional gold-in-soil geochemistry data to complement preliminary magnetic and radiometric airborne geophysical surveys. This geochemistry work, combined with field mapping, is designed to identify areas of near-surface gold anomalism.

The majority of the 580km² Project will be covered with gridded soil sampling of spacing in the order of 400-800m x 100m on an east-west grid. Higher-priority areas will initially be covered by a 200m x 100m grid. Sarama intends to use the UltraFine+TM analytical process, developed and commercialised by the CSIRO (Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organization) specifically to assist in the exploration of the complex regolith conditions which are prevalent in the Eastern Goldfields of Western Australia (refer Figure 2). The method was not commercially available for the majority of the Project's exploration history and Sarama is keen to capitalise on this technical advancement in soil geochemistry which has been used by prominent mineral exploration companies including WA1 Resources, OreCorp, Sayona Mining and S2 Resources.

Figure 2 - Highly Prospective Western Greenstone Belt Suited to Soil Sampling for Drill Targeting

Interpretations of previous airborne geophysical surveys have identified numerous areas of interest associated with structural features, lithological contact zones - which are considered to create or are associated with favourable host settings for gold mineralisation.

The regionally significant Sefton Structural Corridor, extending for +50km along the western edge of the Project hosts a series of priority areas. Further target areas in close association with two prominent internal granitic intrusions within the greenstone belt illustrate further potential for gold mineralisation. Transported soil cover over the highly prospective western portion of the greenstone belt ideally suited to soil geochemical sampling for drill targeting.

Sarama intends to prioritise these high-potential areas within the larger program to generate potential drill targets for testing as soon as possible. In addition to these zones, historical prospecting activities by various operators within the Project have returned high-grade gold values of up to 52g/t Au(5) in surface grab samples. Further ground-truthing work will be undertaken in these areas with a view to incorporating them into the priority areas. Figure 3 shows the initial areas prioritised for the program.

Experienced field crews have already been mobilised to the Project and are executing the work program with good productivity and quality control. The first batch of samples is expected to be submitted for analysis in the next 2 weeks.

Figure 3 - Cosmo Project Interpreted Geology Map with Soil Geochemistry Priority Target Areas

