Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 10, 2025) - SATO Technologies Corp. (TSXV: SATO) (OTCQB: CCPUF) (the "Company", or "SATO"), a Bitcoin computing organization, announces January 2025 Bitcoin Production and Efficiency, powered by renewable energy.

Bitcoin Computing Operational Update (unaudited)

In January the average monthly hashrate increased by 0.33% compared to December. Like last month, we proactively adjusted our mining hashrate to account for the variable temperatures, ensuring optimal Bitcoin production while efficiently managing energy consumption. By leveraging both our proprietary in-house software and advanced external tools, we maintained peak operational efficiency, maximizing the output of our mining operations. In January, Center One experienced a total of 261 hours of curtailment.

Key Metrics - Center One January 2025 December 2024 November 2024 Total Installed Hashrate Capacity 0.56 EH/s 0.56 EH/s 0.56 EH/s Average Operating Hashrate 0.41 EH/s 0.47 EH/s 0.48 EH/s Total BTC earned1 8 9 9 BTC Produced per EH/s (Ratio) 18.53 18.77 19.13 Mining Revenue (US$) $750,768 $861,094 $795,414 All-in Electricity Cost per BTC5 (US$) $61,204 $57,779 $56,123 Avg. Monthly Network Hashrate2 781 EH/s 778 EH/s 731 EH/s BTC Sold 13 10 6 BTC Hodl 28 34 36 BTC Hodl Value (US$)3,4 'A' $2,951,770 $3,162,266 $3,442,868 Cash Position (US$)4 'B' $376,220 $202,520 $178,030 Total A + B (US$) $3,327,990 $3,364,786 $3,620,898



1 Represents the total BTC allocated to the Company from the mining pools in which it participates based on the hashrate contributed by the Company during the month. In accordance with the Company's loan obligations to Sygnum Bank AG ("Sygnum"), approximately 18.5% of the BTC allocated to the Company goes directly to a wallet with Sygnum to service the loan.

2 Network Hashrate represents the 30 day average, calculated on a daily basis, of the hashrate contributed by all mining activity during the month, available at https://www.blockchain.com/explorer/charts/hash-rate .

3 Represents the number of BTC held multiplied by the closing BTC price on the last day of the month (BTC price as at January 31st 2025: $104,009; December 31st 2024: $92,383; November 30th 2024: $96,385) Source: Google Finance.

4 Includes both unrestricted and restricted cash positions converted using the daily exchange rate, as of reporting date, available at https://www.bankofcanada.ca/rates/exchange/.

5 All-in Electricity Cost consists of the charge per kWh for electricity consumed (the Electricity Usage Cost) and a charge for the maximum kW reached at any point in time during the billing period, which can vary slightly from period to period depending on external factors such as temperature.



SATO CEO, Romain Nouzareth will participate in the "Digital Assets 2025: To Bitcoin and Beyond," Virtual Conference Presented by Maxim Group LLC on Wednesday, February 12th h at 8:30 a.m. EST. Matthew Galinko, Research Analyst at Maxim Group, will sit down with companies in the digital asset ecosystem, including bitcoin miners, equipment providers, and corporate adopters of crypto as a treasury strategy. They will discuss the evolution of the industry and prospects in the new year with regulatory changes expected in the months ahead.

Click here to learn more and reserve your seat: https://m-vest.com/events/digital-assets-02122025

About SATO

SATO, founded in 2017, is a publicly listed company providing efficient computing power. The Company currently operates one center tailored to produce compute power for Bitcoin Mining, but may look to expand or add additional data centers for computing power for Bitcoin Mining, High Power Computing ("HPC"), Artificial Intelligence ("AI"), and L2's. The Company is listed on (TSXV: SATO) and (OTCQB: CCPUF). To learn more about SATO, visit www.bysato.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements, including statements relating to the future performance of the Company, and other statements that are not historical facts. These statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management as at the date hereof.



Forward-looking statements involve significant risk, uncertainties and assumptions. Many factors could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from the results discussed or implied in the forward-looking statements. These factors should be considered carefully and readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure readers that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by law.

