Whirlpool Corporation Earns Place on Fortune's Most Admired Companies List for Fifteenth Consecutive Year

For the fifteenth year in a row, Whirlpool Corporation has been named one of the "World's Most Admired Companies" by Fortune. Whirlpool Corp. was once again selected for this honor due to the company's performance, management, products, and commitment to the communities around the world where the company does business.

"It is an honor to be recognized by Fortune as one of the most admired companies," said Marc Bitzer, chairman and CEO of Whirlpool Corporation. "This recognition is the result of incredible employees around the world and their tireless commitment to improving life at home for consumers."

The World's Most Admired Companies list highlights organizations most respected by their peers, with executives emphasizing financial stability, innovation and leadership. Fortune collaborated with Korn Ferry on this survey - the two organizations analyzed 650 companies and surveyed more than 3,300 executives to measure reputation based on nine different attributes, including each firm's effectiveness in conducting business globally, its ability to attract, develop, and keep talent, its value as a long-term investment, its innovativeness, its use of corporate assets, and its responsibility to the community and environment.

About Whirlpool Corporation

Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) is a leading home appliance company, in constant pursuit of improving life at home. As the last-remaining major U.S.-based manufacturer of kitchen and laundry appliances, the company is driving meaningful innovation to meet the evolving needs of consumers through its iconic brand portfolio, including Whirlpool, KitchenAid, JennAir, Maytag, Amana,Brastemp, Consul, and InSinkErator. In 2024, the company reported approximately $17 billion in annual sales - close to 90% of which were in the Americas - 44,000 employees, and 40 manufacturing and technology research centers. Additional information about the company can be found at WhirlpoolCorp.com.

