Cummins Inc: How Will Power Electronics Empower the Future of Mobility: Part 1

By Cummins Components Business Unit

Cummins

As alternative fuels and vehicle technologies gain traction, the role of components within these technologies is evolving. In battery electric vehicles (BEVs), power electronic components are critical to vehicle functionality and efficiency. Understanding their impact and potential is essential for businesses adopting BEVs or navigating the future of sustainable transportation.

Previously, we discussed the role of software across vehicle technologies and the benefits it offers OEMs. This article delves into the role of electronics in BEVs.

Power electronics and their role in BEVs

The core of a BEV is its high-capacity battery pack, which powers the electric motor. Unlike gasoline engines, BEVs convert electrical energy directly into mechanical energy with high efficiency and low emissions, enabling smooth, quiet operation and rapid acceleration. With fewer moving parts than diesel vehicles, BEV drivetrains are simpler, requiring less maintenance and reducing mechanical downtime.

Power electronics include components that convert and control electric power in BEVs to ensure optimal performance and driving experience. A key example is the electronic control module (ECM), which functions similarly in diesel and hydrogen fuel cell vehicles. Acting as the command center, power electronics manage electricity flow between the battery, motor, and other systems, converting stored energy into the precise forms needed for propulsion and auxiliary systems.

In BEVs, power electronics enable instant torque and responsive acceleration through components like inverters, converters, and controllers. These systems handle high voltage and current demands while safeguarding against power fluctuations, critical for battery longevity and vehicle safety.

Beyond functionality, power electronics support the broader goal of reducing emissions. By efficiently managing power, they help BEVs travel farther on a single charge, minimize energy waste, and promote sustainable transportation.

Integration of power electronics in hybrid and BEVs

Power electronics are vital in hybrid and BEVs, managing electrical flow to optimize performance and extend battery life. They convert the battery's Direct Current (DC) to Alternating Current (AC) for the motor and reverse the process during regenerative braking. This maximizes efficiency, balances the load, and prevents power surges that could harm the battery.

Commercial vehicles, like electric buses and delivery trucks, gain significant advantages from power electronics. Heavy-duty electric trucks ensure precise torque control on varied terrains. In electric buses, they efficiently distribute power between driving and auxiliary systems, such as air conditioning, enhancing passenger comfort.

Cummins Inc. is advancing power electronics to improve energy consumption and vehicle range. These refinements enable commercial vehicles to travel farther, charge faster, and use energy more efficiently, making them cost-effective and practical for fleets. Such innovations are critical for cleaner, more sustainable commercial transport.

Considerations for power electronics in BEVs

Maximizing the benefits of power electronics in BEVs requires innovation and adaptability. As BEVs evolve with advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS), power electronics must support not only efficiency but also safety and real-time reliability.

Cost is a key factor. Efficiently designed power electronics can lower BEV development costs by optimizing energy use and reducing the need for costly cooling systems. This is especially critical for commercial BEVs, where operational efficiency directly impacts profitability.

With the industry shifting to higher voltages for better efficiency and performance, power electronics must ensure safe voltage management. Cummins addresses this shift by rethinking thermal management, electromagnetic compatibility, and component packaging, making BEVs more viable and aligned with environmental goals.

As BEVs advance, power electronics remain central to enhancing efficiency, reliability, and adoption, paving the way for a sustainable future in transportation.

Cummins is at the forefront of innovative transportation and heavy-duty operations and Accelera by Cummins - the zero-emissions business segment of Cummins - is at the forefront of supplying and integrating zero-emissions technologies to decarbonize the world's hardest working industries. For more information about BEV and FCEVs, visit accelerazero.com.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Cummins Inc on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Cummins Inc

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/cummins-inc

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Cummins Inc

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire