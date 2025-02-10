Exoticca, the leading travel tech platform for multi-day tour packages, announced today that it has secured a €25M venture debt facility from BBVA Spark. This new funding complements the company's recent €60M Series D equity round led by Quadrille Capital, bringing the total funding from this round to €85M.

The venture debt facility will support Exoticca's vision to become the global leader in long and complex connected trips by continuing to invest in its AI-powered interconnectivity tech systems. This additional investment reinforces the company's leading position as a digital pioneer in the €100 billion multi-day tour package sector.

"Exoticca was founded with the mission of revolutionizing the multi-day, multi-location connected trip by digitizing a category that has historically relied on physical channels and manual processes. Thanks to our technology, we can connect all services of a complex trip to offer a seamless online booking and travel experience, enabling travelers to access unique experiences at more competitive prices," says Pere Vallès, CEO of Exoticca. "This additional venture debt from BBVA Spark gives us even more flexibility to keep innovating in our business model and expand our international presence, particularly in key markets like North America, where we already generate more than 75% of our business."

A significant portion of the new funding will be dedicated to enhancing Exoticca's proprietary AI platform. The company is developing advanced AI algorithms to interconnect all components in connected trips to synchronize services, personalize travel recommendations, optimize pricing strategies and automate complex itinerary creation. These innovations will enable more precise matching of travelers with their ideal destinations and experiences with a seamless end-to-end customer experience, while simultaneously improving the efficiency of Exoticca's operations and strengthening relationships with local partners worldwide.

"BBVA Spark is once again delighted to support Exoticca with this €25 million agreement, in addition to the €4 million we already signed in 2024. Exoticca is a clear example of a technology company that has successfully scaled and internationalized by digitizing the type of travel experience that until relatively recently was only available in physical stores," explains Miguel Ángel Alcalá, head of BBVA Spark in Spain.

The new funding builds upon Exoticca's successful Series D equity round announced in July 2024, which was led by Quadrille Capital with the participation of new investors such as Acurio ICF, and existing investors, including 14W, Mangrove, Bonsai, Sabadell and Aldea.

About Exoticca

Exoticca (www.exoticca.com) is the leading traveltech platform for multi-day tour packages. Exoticca's platform allows a frictionless online and offline purchasing experience of complex packages with multiple components (e.g., flights, hotels, transfers, activities, etc.) to over 70 destinations worldwide while guaranteeing the best prices. Based in Barcelona, Exoticca is currently present in multiple markets, including the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Spain, Australia, Colombia and Mexico. Exoticca is a portfolio company of leading venture capital funds such as Quadrille Capital, 14W, K Fund, Milano Investment Partners, Mangrove, Bonsai, Kibo Ventures, Acurio, ICF and Sabadell Venture Capital.

