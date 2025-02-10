New partnership brings hassle-free cross-border returns to merchants and shoppers worldwide and expands Loop's global return capabilities.

Loop, the leading commerce operations platform for Shopify brands worldwide, today announced a new partnership with the world's leading platform powering global direct-to-consumer e-commerce, Global-e. As merchants increasingly prioritise international expansion to drive growth in today's competitive market, this partnership delivers an enhanced returns solution powered by Loop's portal and Global-e's global e-commerce capabilities and expertise. The collaboration enables merchants to consolidate returns management into a single, streamlined system. With a consistent experience for both domestic and international returns, merchants can simplify their operations, reduce administrative burdens and offer a smooth, hassle-free experience that builds customer trust and maximises revenue retention.

Global-e's support for expansion and role as Merchant of Record on global e-commerce orders enables Loop's merchants to navigate the complexities of international e-commerce with ease. By handling duties, taxes and other cross-border operations, the partnership ensures compliance, reduces administrative burdens and unlocks new revenue opportunities in global markets.

With this integration, merchants benefit from optimised global operations, accelerating international growth through specific capabilities such as:

Streamlined returns from any location

Sophisticated return policy management with Loop's Workflows feature

Increased revenue retention through Store Credit for international returns

Enhanced reporting and insights for both domestic and international returns

Competitive international shipping rates through Global-e's extensive global carriers network

"Our new collaboration with Global-e sets a new standard for optimising cross-border commerce," said Hannah Bravo, CEO of Loop. "This partnership combines our industry-leading expertise in returns management with Global-e's renowned global e-commerce capabilities, delivering a seamless solution for worldwide operations within a unified system. By consolidating global returns, merchants will be empowered to simplify operations, reduce inefficiencies and create a smoother experience for their customers no matter where they live."

"Loop's integration with Global-e simplified our international expansion dramatically. We were able to launch in 50 new markets without the typical operational complexity that comes with cross-border returns. The unified experience streamlined internal processes, allowing us to scale efficiently while maintaining focus on growth." Joe D'Alesio, Head of Shipping Operations and Customer Experience at GoRuck

"The global e-commerce market offers exciting opportunities for brands to scale their business and boost revenue. At Global-e, we are dedicated to helping our retail clients provide seamless return options and implement return strategies that meet shoppers' expectations while maintaining profitability for their brand," said Matthew Merrilees, CEO North America for Global-e. "We are excited to integrate Loop into our comprehensive global e-commerce platform, offering merchants more flexibility and consistently delivering an enhanced experience, all while empowering them to drive sustainable growth."

To learn more about how Loop's new partnership with Global-e can help transform your cross-border returns operations, please visit loopreturns.com.

About Loop

Loop is the industry's leading commerce operations platform that empowers Shopify brands to streamline their entire customer journey, reduce friction, and maximise revenue. Its end-to-end approach integrates capabilities that help brands simplify their operations and delight customers, from initial orders to returns and exchanges. Offering features like Workflows, Instant Exchanges, Offset, and AI-powered tracking and visibility, Loop reduces costs, increases customer lifetime value, and retains revenue for more than 5,000 of the world's most-loved Shopify brands. Loop has processed over 70.5 million returns and counting, and has helped merchants retain more than $2.2 billion in revenue over the past seven years while delivering exceptional customer experiences. Learn more at www.loopreturns.com.

About Global-e

Global-e (Nasdaq: GLBE) is the world's leading platform enabling and accelerating global, Direct-To-Consumer e-commerce. The chosen partner of over 1,000 brands and retailers across the United States, EMEA and APAC, including iconic brands like Marc Jacobs, Adidas, Ralph Lauren, and Hugo Boss, Global-e makes selling internationally as simple as selling domestically. The company enables merchants to increase the conversion of international traffic into sales by offering online shoppers in over 200 destinations worldwide a seamless, localised shopping experience. Global-e's end-to-end e-commerce solutions combine best-in-class localisation capabilities, big-data best-practice business intelligence models, streamlined international logistics and vast global e-commerce experience, enabling international shoppers to buy seamlessly online and retailers to sell to, and from, anywhere in the world. For more information, please visit: www.global-e.com.

