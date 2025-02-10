Great Hill Partners, a private equity firm that invests in high-growth, disruptive companies, was recently recognized as the third best performing firm in a ranking of large-buyout private equity firms by HEC Paris Dow Jones. Great Hill has been included in the top five positions on HEC Paris Dow Jones' performance lists for the past four years.

This ranking is based on the performance of more than 2,600 funds across 649 private equity firms around the globe between 2011 and 2020, representing nearly $2.3 trillion of aggregate equity volume. The HEC Paris Business School and Dow Jones utilize a proprietary methodology that analyzes performance from all relevant funds into an overall score to assess aggregate performance. Read more about the ranking and methodology used here.

"Great Hill's inclusion in this year's ranking is once again a testament to the continued execution of our investment strategy over the long term and the exceptional talent across both our firm and portfolio companies," said Great Hill's Executive Committee. "We have been fortunate to partner with high-performing and visionary entrepreneurs, founders and managements teams at our businesses, which has enabled us to create value for our dedicated limited partners. We are proud to be recognized in this ranking alongside many other well-respected investors in the industry, and look forward to continuing to enable high-growth, disruptive companies to achieve their full potentials."

About Great Hill Partners

Founded in 1998, Great Hill Partners is a private equity firm targeting investments of $100 million to $500 million in high-growth companies across the software, financial services, healthcare, consumer, and business services sectors. With offices in Boston and London, Great Hill has raised over $12 billion of commitments and invested in more than 100 companies, establishing an extensive track record of building long-term partnerships with entrepreneurs and providing flexible resources to help middle-market companies scale. Great Hill has been recognized for its industry leadership, being ranked in the top five of HEC Paris-Dow Jones' Mid-Market and Large Buyout Performance Ranking lists from 2021-2024. For more information, including a list of all Great Hill investments, visit www.greathillpartners.com.

