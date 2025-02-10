Saphira, Inc. Announces Strong Carlin-Type Rock Sample Anomalies at Bright Star Project Located Between Pinion and Dark Star Gold Deposits, Nevada

Private company Saphira, Inc. announced that strong Carlin-type anomalies have been found on the 18-claim Bright Star Property. Bright Star is in Elko County, Nevada within the South Carlin Trend, and lies between and adjacent to both the Dark Star and Pinion gold deposits, collectively known as the South Railroad Project owned by Orla Mining. Orla's project is currently in the permit/development stage.

President of Saphira, Inc., William A. Fuchs, Ph.D., Calif. PG 7695, says a total of 292 samples have been collected, with resulting excellent widespread assay anomalies in gold (up to 127 ppb Au), arsenic (up to 6680 ppm As), antimony (up to 1325 ppm Sb), mercury (up to 157 ppm Hg), and thallium (up to 102 ppm Tl). The samples collected represent leakage anomalies coming up along fractures and faults through Eocene-age conglomerate and, on the east side, in Pennsylvanian-Permian Tomera-Moleen formation rocks within the Dark Star Corridor.

It seems likely that Bright Star is at the center of a larger than previously recognized hydrothermal system, and could potentially link Pinion, Bright Star, and Dark Star into one continuous orebody with a 2-mile footprint.

For a better perspective, Bright Star has had no drilling and yet it lies approximately 250-350 meters from Pinion and 500-600 meters from Dark Star.

The company welcomes inquiries concerning purchase or lease of the Bright Star property.

