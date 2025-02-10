Sellvia LLC: Sellvia Projects $100 Billion in Store Owner Profit by 2028

Sellvia's Growth Fuels Massive Earning Potential for Online Store Owners

Sellvia, a platform that helps entrepreneurs start and run online stores, projects that store owners using its platform will generate a combined total of $100 billion in profit by 2028.

Since 2023, the number of online stores created by Sellvia upon request has nearly doubled, reaching more than 1.5 million stores . This surge highlights the growing number of entrepreneurs using Sellvia's tools and services to build successful businesses.

Based on its store creation trends from 2023 and 2024, and the estimated average annual earnings of a U.S. e-commerce seller at $96,000, Sellvia anticipates continued growth, supported by its ready-to-sell products, marketing tools, and automation features designed to maximize store owners' profitability.

"Sellvia is seeing more interest from people looking to start their own businesses, and this projection underscores the incredible earning potential in online retail," says Ilia Dolgikh, CEO of Sellvia. "We remain committed to providing everything entrepreneurs need to build profitable, long-term businesses with ease."

Sellvia equips entrepreneurs with the tools to launch and scale online stores - from product sourcing to marketing support and automation. With over 1.5 million clients across 175 countries, Sellvia continues expanding its global impact in profitable online retail.

Sellvia is a platform that helps entrepreneurs establish and grow online businesses. It provides comprehensive solutions for product sourcing, marketing, and business automation, ensuring store owners maximize their profits. Sellvia's mission is to make online entrepreneurship accessible and successful for everyone.

