VEON is a frontier market telecommunications operator offering traditional mobile and internet, and innovative digital services such as online payments, music and TV streaming, and IT services. It has an active shareholder base, a vibrant and incentivised management team and exposure to markets that have growth and profit potential. It is the number one telecoms brand in Ukraine, Pakistan and Kazakhstan, number two in Uzbekistan and number three in Bangladesh. Following the sale of its Russian assets, VEON is committed to a digital services-driven 'asset-light' strategy, growth in cash generation and cash returns to shareholders. Catalysts for 2025 include the Nasdaq IPO of its Ukrainian business, the sale of legacy infrastructure assets and any potential resolution of the conflict in Ukraine.

