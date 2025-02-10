Clarivate Plc: Clarivate Recognized for Excellence in Trademark Business in the WTR 1000 2025

Highly recommended in trademark management, searching and watching, renewals and recordals

LONDON, Feb. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT), a leading global provider of transformative intelligence, has been recognized by the World Trademark Review for three categories in the WTR 1000 2025 . This guide identifies the top trademark professionals and firms in key jurisdictions around the globe.

Clarivate has been named as highly recommended in the following practice areas :

Trademark Management

Searching and Watching

Renewals and Recordals

Francois Neuville, Senior Vice President of Brand and Trademark Solutions at Clarivate, said: "The modern brand landscape is constantly evolving. Now, more than ever, it's crucial for trademark professionals to develop data-driven effective strategies to confidently clear, protect and manage brand assets. Clarivate is renowned for its exceptional data quality, depth, and expertise and is uniquely positioned to provide top level solutions for customers at each phase of the trademark lifecycle. We consistently leverage artificial intelligence and tech-enabled services to help trademark professionals make quicker, more informed decisions, saving time and gaining valuable insights."

For 15 years, the WTR 1000 has identified the leading professionals and firms that are deemed outstanding at obtaining, protecting, managing, enforcing and monetizing trademarks. WTR undertakes exhaustive qualitative research, identifying top firms and individuals based on their depth of expertise, market presence and sophistication of work. Individuals and firms then qualify for inclusion in the WTR 1000 upon receiving sufficient positive feedback from market sources with knowledge of their practice and the market in which they operate.

