Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - February 10, 2025) - E-Power Resources Inc. (CSE: EPR) (FSE: 8RO) ("E-Power" or the "Company") is pleased to report the start of metallurgical testwork on three samples from the Company's Tetepisca flake graphite property located in the Cote-Nord region of Québec. The objective of the testwork is to evaluate metallurgy on the samples targetting graphite concentrates > 95% graphite carbon ("Cg") with maximum flake size and recovery. Deliverables will include head characterizations including total carbon ("Ct") and Cg concentrations, size fraction analyses with flake size distributions, and Cg grade and composition concentrate. The results of the study will be used by E-Power to focus continued evaluation of the Tetepisca flake graphite property. The metallurgical testwork is being completed by SGS Canada Inc. at their Lakefield, Ontario facility.

James Cross, President and CEO of E-Power commented: "Our Tetepsica property hosts a number of surface showings with the potential to be flake graphite resources. The 2024 propspecting on our northern claim group added to this inventory with the discovery of several new showings characterized by multiple high graphite grade samples with underlying conductor continuity. Our ongoing metallurgical test work is designed to evaluate the metallurgy and concentrate characteristics; determining, comparing, and contrasting the response from several showings. We intend to continue to evaluate the geology, mineralogy, and metallurgy of the property through the 2025 field season with the objective of prioritizing targets for drilling and resource delineation.

During the 2024 field season, a total of 1,037 kilograms (1.037 tonnes) comprising four bulk samples including the Captain Cosmos (1), Syndicate (1) and Graphi West (2) graphite showings were collected (Figure 1). Field duplicates, consisting of 2 to 3 kg samples taken from each of the bulk sample excavation sites returned Cg values that are consistent with and above the average resource Cg grade in the Tetepisca district (approximately 14% Cg). The results are presented table 1 below. The final report on a detailed mineralogy study on samples from the three target areas utilizing reflected and transmitted light petrography and a Scanning Electron Microscope is pending. Preliminary results of the study document a range of graphite grain sizes, associated gangue mineralogy and graphite grain-gangue mineral textures. All three samples contain large to jumbo flakes free of metamorphic intergrowths or inclusions supporting a positive metallurgical response.

Table 1: Cg Results from Advanced targets and comparison with historical results

Graphite Showing

(sample) Historical Result Field Duplicate Sample Wt. C Graphitic C % kg % Captain Cosmos 29.07 2.46 30.00 Syndicate 12.00 2.44 13.20 Graphi West A 19.80 2.56 17.55 Graphi West B not previously sampled 2.48 16.65





Figure 1. Map of Tetepisca Property and location of bulk samples.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9160/240239_f11b9829b4fd9890_002full.jpg

Preliminary evaluation of flake graphite recovery from the four Tetepisca samples was completed at Volt Carbon Technolgies Inc. ("Volt") using Volt's proprietary dry separation techniques. The study consisted of several trial air separation runs on selected samples from each zone followed by determination of Ct and Cg of the resulting concentrates. The results confirm the presence of large and jumbo flake in all samples and indicate that graphite can be separated from Tetepisca ore feed using Volt's dry separation technique. A high value of 96.4% Ct and 93.5% Cg was attained from the +14 mesh fraction of a trial run from the Syndicate showing and a high value of 95.8% Ct and 91.7% Cg was attained from the +40 mesh fraction of a trial run from the Graphi-West showing. The average Cg results for all trial runs of flakes +30 mesh (Jumbo) was 90.90% Cg for the Syndicate showing and 90.32% Cg for the Graphi-West showing. The average analytical results for all trial runs of flakes +40 mesh (Jumbo+Large Flakes) was 90.45 for the Syndicate showing and 89.60 for the Graphi-West showing.

The metallurgical test work being completed at SGS Canada Inc. will provide E-Power with, among other information, ore feed head grades, recovery factors, concentrate compostion, and flake size analysis which will contribute to the evaluation of resource delineation targets.

About the Tetepisca Property

The Tetepisca Property is located approximately 220 km north of the town of Baie-Comeau in the North Shore Region of Québec. The property consists of 230 claims covering an area of approximately 12,620 hectares within the emerging Tetepisca Graphite District ("TGD"). The property is 100% owned by E-Power. Fifty-two claims, located in the southern part of the property, are subject to a 1.5% NSR held by a group of local prospectors; otherwise the Tetepisca property remains unencumbered. The TGD is an active graphite exploration and development district with delineated measured and indicated resources in excess of 120 Mt at an average grade of approximately 14% Cg. The Company's Tetepisca property is strategically located over continuous bedrock conductive horizons that are known and interpreted to be due to graphite and which hold significant potential to host flake graphite resources. The intersection of graphite in our 2023 drilling and the results of our 2024 exploration program to date confirms the Company's exploration model and provides the basis for continued exploration and evaluation.

Qualified Person

Jamie Lavigne, P. Geo, Vice President Exploration and Director for E-Power is a Qualified Person as defined in NI 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the technical information in this press release.

About E-Power

E-Power Resources Inc. is a Québec Corporation based in Montréal and focused on battery minerals exploration in Québec. The Company is currently advancing two projects; the Tetepisca property, located in the North Shore region of the Province and the Turgeon property located in the Abitibi region adjacent to the Ontario border. The Company's priority target is flake graphite on the Tetepsica Property. The Turgeon property is located in the prolific Abitibi gold and base metal mining district and the Company is evaluating Turgeon primarily for its copper-zinc and gold potential.

For more information about E-Power Resources Inc. please visit the Company website at: e-powerresources.com.

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

This news release contains "forward-looking statements." Statements in this press release which are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the plans, expectations and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that they will prove to be accurate.

