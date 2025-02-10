Initial €10 Billion Investment to Establish a Decarbonized Energy-Powered Data Center, to Position France as a Global Leader in Artificial Intelligence (AI)

Fluidstack, the AI Cloud Platform built for the world's leading AI companies, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the French government to build one of the world's largest decarbonized AI supercomputers. Announced at the AI Action Summit in Paris, under the leadership of President Emmanuel Macron, the agreement was signed by the French Minister of Economy, Finance, and Industrial and Digital Sovereignty, Eric Lombard, the French Minister for Industry and Energy, Marc Feracci, and Fluidstack Co-founder and President, César Maklary.

The new facility will leverage France's abundant, carbon-free, and predominantly nuclear energy to provide up to 1 gigawatt (GW) of dedicated AI compute power, reinforcing the country's leadership in AI infrastructure, energy security, and digital sovereignty. Designed for scalable expansion beyond 1 GW by 2028, this project positions France as a premier global AI hub, offering unparalleled compute capacity for next-generation AI models.

"France is the leading European country in artificial intelligence. Since 2017, we have trained our talents, developed our research, and strengthened our key players in healthcare, space, defense, and large language models. We have a role to play because our nuclear energy is controllable, safe, stable, and decarbonized-ideal for expanding our AI computing capabilities. This €10 billion agreement with Fluidstack embodies my ambition. We must not slow down because the world is accelerating and the battle for innovation is happening now," said Emmanuel Macron, President of the Republic.

With strong interest already secured from its financial partners, Fluidstack's Phase 1 of the project will be supported by an initial investment of €10 billion (USD 10.36 billion) and is set to become operational in 2026.

"This partnership allows us to rapidly develop the infrastructure needed to support the next wave of AI innovations. Partnering with the French government and global industry leaders, we are creating the most advanced computing capabilities in the world-right here in France. France's commitment to digital and energy sovereignty makes it the ideal location for such an ambitious project, and I very am proud to be playing a key part in this initiative," said Cesar Maklary, co-founder and president of Fluidstack.

Key Highlights

Scalability Plans to scale beyond 1 GW of dedicated AI compute by 2028

Plans to scale beyond 1 GW Carbon Neutrality Exclusively powered by decarbonized energy , with waste heat recovery for sustainability.

Exclusively powered by , with waste heat recovery for sustainability. AI Supercomputing Power The facility's Phase 1 will ultimately host close to 500,000 next-generation AI chips.

The facility's Phase 1 will ultimately host close to 500,000 next-generation AI chips. Réseau de Transports Electrique (RTE) Partnership - Rapid grid connection provided by RTE, the French national company responsible for managing the high-voltage electricity transmission network ensures efficient integration with France's low-carbon energy supply.

- Rapid grid connection provided by RTE, the French national company responsible for managing the high-voltage electricity transmission network ensures efficient integration with France's low-carbon energy supply. Advancing AGI (Artificial General Intelligence) Purpose-built to train advanced AI models, making France a global AI powerhouse.

Purpose-built to train advanced AI models, making France a global AI powerhouse. Economic Impact Potential to create thousands of high-skilled AI research and infrastructure jobs.

A Strategic Vision for AI's Future

Fluidstack and the French government recognize that AI's future hinges on three core pillars: energy, compute power, and AI models.

By leveraging France's nuclear assets, the advanced grid infrastructure enabled by RTE, leading AI talent, and cutting-edge compute technologies, this partnership will establish France amongst the world's top three AI hubs alongside the United States and China.

About Fluidstack

Fluidstack is the AI Cloud Platform built for the world's leading AI companies. Founded in 2017 in Oxford University, the company has grown to become a leading AI cloud provider, powering Mistral, Character.AI, Poolside, and Black Forest Labs amongst others. With over 100,000 GPUs under management on its platform, Fluidstack enables rapid access to high-performance exa-scale compute within days. Customers trust Fluidstack to deliver best-in-class performance and reliability for multi-thousand GPU training and inference workloads.

To learn more, visit www.fluidstack.io.

Key Figures

€10 billion initial investment for Phase 1.

initial investment for Phase 1. 1 GW of compute power with plans to expand beyond that by 2028

with plans to expand beyond that Close to 500,000 next-gen processors

Net-zero carbon footprint powered by nuclear energy and leveraging waste heat recovery

powered by and leveraging Creation of thousands of jobs in AI infrastructure, AI research, and high-performance computing

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250210579531/en/

Contacts:

For media inquiries, please contact:

press@fluidstack.io