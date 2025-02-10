Roboteon Features Mobile Robot Interoperability, AI-based Warehouse Process Orchestration at Manifest 2025

New Capabilities Allow Companies to Maximize Productivity and Throughput, Achieve High Levels of Adaptability with Deploying Warehouse Automation

Roboteon, provider of a powerful software platform for warehouse robot enablement, is featuring new and existing capabilities this week at the Manifest 2025 show in Las Vegas for robot interoperability and robotics and warehouse automation process orchestration. The tools also help companies avoid being locked-in to a given robot hardware platform and improve operational performance, among other benefits.

Interest in warehouse automation generally and mobile robots specifically remains high, but lack of interoperability across different robot types and vendors is still an important issue, often adding extra programming costs, difficulty connecting multiple types of robot vendors, and limiting the ability of companies to select the robots of their choice over time.

Roboteon's Robotics Fulfillment Platform solves both the interoperability and vendor lock-in challenges. The platform enables robots of different types and/or from heterogeneous vendors to be managed together as if they are from a single fleet, with complete flexibility to easily add new hardware platforms.

The Roboteon platform also automatically leverages its integration with a Warehouse Management System or other enterprise software to flexibly connect any new robots that companies want to add to the operation.

The platform and interoperability also make it easy to integrate workflows across different types of robots, which enables flexible, rapid deployment of the new robots, a requirement that has challenged many companies.

The interoperability and workflow capabilities of the Roboteon platform enable it to intelligently orchestrate the flow of work to robots and humans in a way that maximizes total productivity and throughput.

It does this by using advanced "clustering" algorithms and AI-based smarts for delivering work to the distribution center floor, considering current operating conditions. The work can be assigned across automated and non-automated processes in a way that optimizes total throughput, rather than using local optimization of individual process areas and systems that lead to sub-optimal results.

These new and existing capabilities that will be featured at Manifest 2025 are just part of Roboteon's Robotic Fulfillment Platform for integrating, managing, orchestrating and optimizing robot-enabled processes.

Those capabilities of the platform include:

• Rapid, low code/no code integrations

• Broad use of AI and machine learning across the platform

• Synchronization of human and robotics resources

• Innovative use of simulation to improved planning and decision-making at multiple time-horizons

• Certified integration between the Roboteon platform and SAP's Extended Warehouse Management System (EWM)

• Support for other types of warehouse automation, such as dense storage and goods-to-person systems

"Roboteon is addressing real-world challenges, such as robot integration, interoperability, and fulfillment orchestration," said Dan Gilmore, chief marketing officer at Roboteon," adding "We are excited to share our unique vision and market-leading solution to Manifest 2025 attendees."

Roboteon can be found at booth # 737 at Manifest 2025.

About Roboteon

Roboteon Inc. is a unique market innovator whose vision is to enable rapid deployment and efficient operation of robotics in distribution. Our software platform enables interoperability across robotic technologies and vendors. It also optimizes order planning, picking and other process execution while automatically considering dynamic conditions such as robot and human resource capacities on the floor. Combined with deep domain expertise, our technology speeds time-to-value and supports agile change. You can learn more at www.roboteon.com.

