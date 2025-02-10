RJD Green, Inc.: RJD Green Inc. Announced Their Software Division, ioSoft Services, has Procured a Private Label Agreement Providing the Usage of the ioSoft Suites Platform

RJD Green Inc. (OTCPK:RJDG) announced their software division, ioSoft Systems, procured a private labeling agreement of the ioSoft platform, ioSoft Suites.

The Client is a management firm that works in the health care sector offering business advisory services that enhance productivity and profitability for the small business health care sector in an eight-state region.

ioSoft management stated," This agreement will incorporate usage of ioSoft LinkUP communication software as well as the adjudication and accelerated payment systems of the ioSoft Suites platform."

ioSoft Suites where expedited payment systems are now teamed with claims processing and adjudication, a multi-level communications system, and accurate data collect software systems.

ioSoft offers an integrated system pricing and payment of claims that enhances productivity, efficiency, and costs. The software solutions can be utilized individually or as a total claims and payment management system.

ioSoft LinkUP© - is the ultimate communication interface that enables the plan participant to access their ID card, update enrollment and access their claim information 24/7 using their iPhone or Android. The Plan Administrator has 24/7 access through their tablet or laptop to review and approve enrollment or access the system database as needed.

About ioSoft Systems.

ioSoft since 2006 has provided proprietary software and IT support for the small-cap sector. ioSoft has recently renewed its outreach for custom software development and IT Support for the small-cap sector. ioSoft has been a third-party developer of software and provides IT support throughout its operating tenure.

Of equal focus for ioSoft is medical billing, healthcare claims adjudication, automotive warranty payments, and electronic payments between healthcare Payers and Providers. ioSoft can provide unique payment technologies and leading-edge claim services, and software that can be integrated with legacy or existing systems of healthcare payers and providers such as, major health insurance carriers and third-party administrators. Soft provides targeted product offerings for healthcare providers, provider networks, physicians and hospitals, and clearinghouse companies.

RJD Green management stated, "We are pleased to see ioSoft adding contracting in custom software and IT support for the small-cap business sector. We feel this sector creates an excellent growth opportunity for affordable and functional custom software platforms specifically for the individual client's needs."

RJD Green, Inc.

The Company operates as a holding company with a focus on acquiring and managing assets and companies. RJD Green operates in three divisions: RJD Green Healthcare Services Division, which owns ioSoft Inc., a company that provides discrete payment technologies, services and software that can be integrated into targeted offerings for healthcare provider networks, hospitals, healthcare payers and individual providers; Earthlinc Environmental Services Division, which provides green environmental services and technologies; and Silex Holdings Division, which is focused in specialty construction and industrial services. The initial operations, Silex Interiors, fill a market niche between the Home Depots and local contractors. Silex manufactures and installs granite and other counter tops, cabinets and related products to the residential builder, commercial contractor, remodel contractor and DIY customer.

