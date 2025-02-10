Experienced Oil and Gas Training Executive Joins IHRDC to Leverage Global Sales Initiatives

IHRDC, a worldwide leader in energy industry training and competency development solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of Robert Cooper as a Director on IHRDC's international sales team. In his new role, Cooper will drive international business development efforts, expand the company's global footprint, and strengthen client partnerships in key energy markets.

Cooper specializes in selling into the oil and gas industry to deliver transformative learning and development solutions for both national and international companies. His problem-solving approach to sales has enabled him to serve a variety of clients in far-flung parts of the globe including Africa, the Middle East and Asia.

His secret? Active listening. "The only true way to support your client," he says, "is to truly understand what they need and are trying to achieve and then work back from that."

Cooper joins IHRDC after a 30-year career that has blended sales leadership experience in both the oil and gas training business and computer-based learning. Starting out, he worked for an independent oil company in his native England taking orders for home heating oil. Soon he was running the company's regional operations responsible for sales, production, delivery, marketing, advertising, and finance. Then, with the experience of creating computer-based lessons to help his twin daughters achieve their learning milestones, Cooper was inspired to switch his professional focus to e-Learning solutions.

"I have a great affinity for e-Learning," he says, reflecting his experience working for both technical and creative computer-training organizations with customers like Microsoft, Nike, and Toyota. When he returned to the oil and gas training business, it was to promote e-Learning and learning management systems into Europe, and now he sees comparable opportunities for IHRDC in the broader international arena.

"If you can combine the evolution of global culture toward online learning with the presence of an incredibly robust library of existing courses accessible in nearly every language, the potential is absolutely huge," he enthuses. "That is why I joined IHRDC. They have gotten far more upstream content than anybody else, a dedication to improving and evolving their training products using the latest technologies, excellent customer support, competitive prices, and a tremendous history in competency development."

"We're delighted to welcome Robert to IHRDC," said President CEO Brad Donohue. "His extensive experience in international sales and deep understanding of the energy training industry will be instrumental in helping us achieve our growth objectives. We look forward to his contributions in supporting our efforts to deliver innovative solutions for our global family of clients."

International Human Resources Development Corporation (www.ihrdc.com has been a global leader in training and competency development for the oil and gas industry for more than 55 years, offering the best Instructional Programs, e- Learning and Knowledge Solutions, and Competency Management products and services available to the industry today. The company is headquartered in Boston, USA with offices in London, Amsterdam, Abu Dhabi, Kuala Lumpur, and Lagos.

