BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co., Ltd (NISN), Monday announced financial outlook for the fiscal year 2025.The company expects yearly profit of $16 million to $20 million, and revenue of $420 million to $510 million.Nisun anticipates that strong contributions from its supply chain financing solutions, and small and medium enterprise financing solutions, as well as additional income from its recent expansion in KFC franchise business might result in an increase in revenue and profit for the full year 2025.Overall, the company expects a performance growth of 25 to 50 percent for the fiscal year 2025.Currently, Nisun's stock is trading at $7.24, up 2.55 percent on the Nasdaq.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX