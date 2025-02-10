Only a day before cutting ties with the Russian power grid, Lithuania announced the launch of a major energy storage procurement exercise. From ESS News Lithuania has announced a EUR 102 million ($105 million) energy storage tender in a bid to procure balancing services to the transmission system operator and ensure the resilience of its grid. The Ministry of Energy issued a call for applications for companies to install high-capacity energy storage systems on Feb. 7, only a day before Lithuania alongside Estonia and Latvia began to unplug from Russia's electricity grid and join the EU network. ...

