Amundi US Treasury Bond 3-7Y UCITS ETF Dist (U37G LN) Amundi US Treasury Bond 3-7Y UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 10-Feb-2025 / 16:05 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi US Treasury Bond 3-7Y UCITS ETF Dist DEALING DATE: 07-Feb-2025 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 106.2226 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 865929 CODE: U37G LN ISIN: LU1407888996 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1407888996 Category Code: NAV TIDM: U37G LN Sequence No.: 375520 EQS News ID: 2083949 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

February 10, 2025 10:05 ET (15:05 GMT)