Antea Group: Mold Matters: Strategies for Prevention and Effective Claim Management

Mold is a persistent issue that can lead to costly property damage, liability concerns, and complex insurance claims. Without proper risk management, mold-related losses can escalate, impacting both policyholders and insurers. This webinar will explore the key factors driving mold growth-substrate, moisture, and temperature-and the critical steps for prevention and control. With a focus on insurance implications, we'll examine policy considerations, claim trends, and risk mitigation strategies, along with real-world case studies illustrating best practices and lessons learned.

By attending, you'll gain insights into:

How to identify and mitigate conditions that contribute to mold growth.

The distinction between water intrusion (a property concern) and mold (a pollution condition) in claims assessment.

Proactive mold prevention strategies to reduce claim frequency and severity.

Case studies showcasing claim management challenges during remediation.

How advanced technologies like leak detection systems can help lower risk exposure.

Whether you're involved in underwriting, claims management, or loss prevention, this session will equip you with actionable strategies to better assess, prevent, and manage mold-related risks.

