Valsoft Corp.: Valsoft Expands Government and Healthcare Presence with the Acquisition of Softlinx

Valsoft Corporation Inc. ("Valsoft"), a Canadian company specializing in the acquisition and development of vertical market software businesses, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Softlinx, an industry leader providing secure, HIPAA-compliant cloud fax services, integration, and automation solutions.

This strategic acquisition enables Valsoft to enter the cloud fax and secure communication space, providing efficient and scalable solutions to industries such as healthcare, finance, and government. Softlinx's cloud-based faxing solutions and APIs integrate seamlessly with enterprise systems, streamlining workflows and ensuring compliance with stringent industry regulations.

"Joining the Valsoft family represents a pivotal moment for Softlinx," said Dr. Hikyu Lee, President and CEO of Softlinx. "For over two decades, we've been dedicated to providing secure and efficient communication solutions. Valsoft's resources and expertise will allow us to scale our technology, reach new markets, and continue delivering exceptional value to our customers."

"Softlinx has established itself as a trusted leader in secure communication, and we are thrilled to welcome them to Valsoft," said Gaurav Goyal, President, Corporate Investment Team at Valsoft. "Their deep industry expertise and robust product offerings make them a perfect fit with Valsoft's vision of acquiring and growing industry-leading businesses. Together, we aim to grow Softlinx's footprint and build on its reputation for reliability and innovation."

This acquisition reinforces Valsoft's commitment to investing in companies that deliver essential software solutions while fostering long-term growth and development. The Softlinx team will remain in place, continuing to drive innovation and support their customers with the same dedication and expertise. With a strong presence in the U.S. market and a reputation for exceptional customer support, Softlinx is poised for significant growth.

About Softlinx

Founded in 1993, Softlinx is a pioneer in secure, cloud-based fax and messaging solutions. Softlinx's platform provides organizations with reliable, HIPAA-compliant services that integrate with enterprise systems, automate workflows, and enhance operational efficiency. With a focus on healthcare, finance, and government, Softlinx enables organizations to securely exchange critical information and meet rigorous compliance standards. For more information, visit www.softlinx.com.

About Valsoft

Valsoft acquires and develops vertical market software companies that deliver mission-critical solutions. A key tenet of Valsoft's philosophy is to invest in established businesses and foster an entrepreneurial environment that shapes a company into a leader in its respective industry. Unlike private equity and VC firms, Valsoft does not have a predefined investment horizon and looks to buy, hold, and create value through long-term partnerships with existing management and customers. Learn more at www.valsoftcorp.com.

Valsoft was represented by Valsoft's internal legal team and by Rich May P.C. Softlinx was legally represented by Nelson Mullins and advised by Mirus Capital Advisors.

Media contact information

Communications and Public Relations

Valsoft Corporation

communications@valsoftcorp.com

SOURCE: Valsoft Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire