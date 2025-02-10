Atlanta, Georgia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 10, 2025) - Local Evictions LLC, a leader in specialized eviction services, is proud to announce the expansion of its offerings to include off-duty evictions in Gwinnett, Fulton, Clayton, and Cobb counties. This strategic partnership with the team of local off duty officers aims to provide landlords and property managers with more flexible eviction options, including after-hour evictions ending at sundown and Saturday evictions.

The introduction of these services comes at a crucial time as the real estate industry continues to recover from the backlog of evictions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent moratorium. Many property owners have faced significant financial strain, managing multiple mortgage payments monthly, which has been a considerable burden.

"This couldn't have come at a better time," said Will Addo, CEO of Local Evictions LLC. "Our new services are designed to alleviate the pressure on landlords and property managers, ensuring they can regain possession of their properties swiftly and legally."

The expansion is expected to significantly benefit residential and commercial property owners by streamlining the eviction process and ensuring compliance with legal standards. The collaboration with Off Duty officers is a testament to Local Evictions LLC's commitment to providing comprehensive and efficient solutions for its clients.

Furthermore, the implementation of HB1203 has been instrumental in supporting landlords and property managers during these challenging times. This legislation has provided a framework that facilitates the eviction process, allowing property owners to navigate the complexities of the legal system with greater ease.

Local Evictions LLC continues to lead the way in eviction services, offering full-service solutions. Operating primarily in Georgia, the company remains dedicated to helping its clients achieve swift and compliant resolutions to their eviction needs.

About Local Evictions LLC

Local Evictions LLC is a specialized eviction services company that helps landlords, property managers, and attorneys efficiently regain possession of their properties. With over 20 years of experience, the company provides full-service eviction solutions, including filing, setouts, junk removal, and coordination with off-duty officers to expedite the process. Operating primarily in Georgia, Local Evictions LLC streamlines the eviction process, ensuring legal compliance and swift resolution for residential and commercial property owners.

