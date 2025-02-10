Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 10, 2025) - Canada's premier Bitcoin-backed strategy LQWD Technologies Corp. (TSXV: LQWD) (OTCQX: LQWDF) ("LQWD" or the "Company"), a leading provider of enterprise-grade transaction infrastructure and liquidity-on-demand for the Lightning Network announces that development efforts are focused on integration of stablecoin capabilities into the Company's Lightning Network infrastructure. This development is targeted to be completed by month end or shortly thereafter.

A transformative catalyst for LQWD and the Lightning Network, Tether, the world's largest stablecoin serving over 350 million users globally, recently announced bringing US dollar-denominated stablecoin ($USD₮) on the Lightning Network. Furthermore, David Sacks, the Whitehouse's newly named crypto czar said that laying out a "clear regulatory framework" for stablecoins is his first order of business. He believes stablecoins could ensure US dollar dominance globally, increase the use of US dollars as the global reserve currency, and create trillions of dollars in demand for US treasuries. Additionally, Stablecoin issuers are already collectively a top 20 holder of US treasuries. With this trend accelerating, stablecoin issuers are poised to become a top 10 holder of treasuries in the future.

"This is a game-changer for rapid Lightning adoption," said Shone Anstey, CEO of LQWD Technologies. "Tether on Lightning not only enhances the network's utility but has the potential to onboard hundreds of millions of users and facilitate trillions of transactions."

As an example, in 2024, Tether, processed over $10 trillion USD in transactions, approaching Visa's annual volume of $16 trillion USD. The integration of USD₮ with the Lightning Network is expected to drive significant transaction growth as users benefit from Tether's stability combined with Lightning's speed and low fees.

"This milestone marks a major leap forward for scalability, cost-efficiency, and the mass adoption of Bitcoin and the Lightning Network." Mr. Anstey further commented. "Stablecoins play a critical role in digital transactions, and this move strengthens Bitcoin's case as a viable medium of exchange-perfectly aligning with our vision of making internet-powered payments faster, lower cost, and more accessible worldwide."

LQWD's development team has been expanding the Company's Lightning infrastructure to efficiently handle USD₮ stablecoin payments, ensuring seamless, instant, and low-cost transactions for users globally. This strategic expansion strengthens LQWD's position as a key player in the growing Lightning ecosystem, capitalizing on the rising demand for stablecoin transactions.

LQWD is a Canadian company with offices in Vancouver and Lugano, Switzerland. It is a fully transparent, audited, publicly traded company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange in Canada under the symbol LQWD and on the OTCQX in the United States under the symbol LQWDF.

About LQWD Technologies Corp.

LQWD is focused on enhancing shareholder value through its innovative Bitcoin accumulation strategy and scalable yield-generating opportunities through the Company's Lightning Network operations.



For more information, please visit LQWD's corporate presentation and connect with the Company's Lightning Network nodes in real time.

Forward-Looking Statements



This release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws relating to the Company's business plans and the outlook of the Company's industry. Although the Company believes, considering the experience of its officers and directors, current conditions and expected future developments and other factors that have been considered appropriate, that the expectations reflected in this forward-looking information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on them because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. The statements in this release are made as of the date of this release and the Company assumes no responsibility to update them or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances other than as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the Units, nor shall there be any sale of the Units in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. The Units being offered will not be, and have not been, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, a U.S. person.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/240247

SOURCE: LQWD Technologies Corp.