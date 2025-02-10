BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DataRobot, the provider of AI that makes business sense, today announced it has acquired Agnostiq and its open-source distributed computing platform, Covalent. With this acquisition, DataRobot continues to accelerate agentic AI application development with advanced compute orchestration and optimization.

Based on a recent study, organizations are struggling to translate business needs into agentic AI applications, and manage these applications across fragmented tooling and environments - leading to higher costs, inefficiencies, and slower innovation. Businesses need the flexibility to deploy agentic AI across multiple infrastructures and compute environments, as well as the ability to dynamically manage agents based on availability, cost, and performance.

"Businesses are eager to move into an era of agentic AI, but are limited by siloed infrastructure and tooling. This operational complexity is not sustainable or scalable," said Debanjan Saha, Chief Executive Officer, DataRobot. "By integrating this acquisition, we are empowering AI teams to intelligently and cost-effectively develop and manage agentic AI across compute environments - delivering tangible results for business."

This acquisition will rapidly advance agentic AI development with:

Heterogeneous compute orchestration to accelerate AI deployment.

Deploy, scale, and manage AI workloads across compute environments in multi-cloud, on-premises, and hybrid configurations, including CPUs, GPUs, and NPUs.

Orchestrate across clusters like run:ai, Slurm, Nomad, and K8s to execute agentic AI applications.

Allocate and burst resources dynamically so infrastructure scales to support business needs with the best price-performance.

Reduced AI infrastructure complexity and costs.

Utilize efficient sharing and partitioning of resources and compute to reduce costs for specialized and large-scale AI workloads.

Streamline AI tooling without incurring migration costs through a single platform for building, fine-tuning, deploying AI and agentic flows.

Configure rules to set up thresholds for cost and latency as well as create a queue of priorities to optimize price and performance tailored to business use cases.

Open and agnostic approach for greater tool and infrastructure flexibility.

Leverage an established open-source community of thousands of global users.

Avoid vendor lock-in, adapt infrastructure, and scale efficiently.

Integrate with existing infrastructure to build increasingly autonomous multi-modal agents.

"With Covalent's advanced compute orchestration, we're thrilled to become part of DataRobot's journey, working together to help our communities rapidly build and deploy groundbreaking AI solutions with seamless scalability and efficiency," said Oktay Goktas, Chief Executive Officer, Agnostiq.

Agnostiq develops Covalent, an industry-leading AI infrastructure management and compute orchestration platform. Covalent enables organizations to easily scale AI deployments with dynamic resource allocation, save costs through efficient use of infrastructure, and accelerate AI application development with user-friendly infrastructure abstraction. With over 140,000 downloads, Covalent is trusted by leading teams and organizations around the world.

To learn more about the Agnostiq acquisition, read this blog post.

About DataRobot

DataRobot delivers AI that maximizes impact and minimizes business risk. Our platform and applications integrate into core business processes so teams can develop, deliver, and govern AI at scale. DataRobot empowers practitioners to deliver predictive and generative AI, and enables leaders to secure their AI assets. Organizations worldwide rely on DataRobot for AI that makes sense for their business - today and in the future. For more information, visit our website and connect with us on LinkedIn.

Contacts

press@datarobot.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250210505092/en/