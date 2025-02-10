The "Nordics Existing Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This database product covers the Nordic data center market portfolio analysis, which will provide the following information on the colocation data centers:

Detailed Analysis of 115 existing data centers

Detailed Analysis of 28 upcoming data centers

Location covered: Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden

Existing white-floor space (square feet)

Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)

Current IT load capacity (2024)

Future capacity additions (2025-2028)

Retail Colocation Pricing Quarter Rack (1/4) Half Rack Cabinets (1/2) Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.)

Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing

Key Market Highlights

Finland and Norway account for more than 60% of both upcoming data centers in terms of area and rack capacity. Finland is home to Google's largest data center in Europe

Green Mountain atNorth are two of the largest data center operators in the Nordic region.

Due to favorable climatic conditions, the Nordic region accounts for a growing share of Europe's total rack capacity, driven by hyperscale data centers

Cost of power is 40-50% less than most of Europe, which is one of the major driving factors for data centers in this region

The data points covered in the database across each facility are mentioned below:

Existing Data Centers (115 Facilities)

Market Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Facility Address

Operator/Owner Name

Data Center Name i.e., (NDC2, Halden DC3)

Core Shell Area (White-Floor Area)

Core Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Rack Capacity

Year of Operations

Design Standards (Tier I IV)

Power/Cooling Redundancy

Upcoming Data Centers (28 Facilities)

Investment Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Investor Name

Area (White-Floor Area)

Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Investment ($ Million)

Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)

Announcement Year

Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced Planned)

Active or Expected Year of Opening

The major operators/investors covered in this Nordic Data Center Colocation Market Database include:

Adeo Data center

AQ Compute (Aquila Capital)

AtlasEdge

atNorth

Bahnhof

Basefarm (Orange)

Binero Group

Blix Solutions AS

BlueFjords

Borderlight (GoGreenHost)

Borealis

Bulk Infrastructure

Cibicom

Conapto

Creanova Datacenter

Curanet (team.blue)

Datalahti

Digita

Digital Realty

DLX.DK

EcoDataCenter

Elementica

Elisa

Ember

Equinix

Ficolo

Garbe Industrial Real Estate

GleSYS

GlobalConnect

Green Mountain

GTT Communications

Herman IT

Hetzner Online

Hyperco

ITsjefen

JN Data

Keysource Namsos Datasenter (NDS)

Lefdal Mine Datacenter

Mediam

Multigrid

NNIT

Northern Data-Hydro66

Oulun DataCenter (GleSYS)

Penta Infra

Prime Data Centers

Rise Institue

SplitVision

STACK Infrastructure

STORESPEED

Telenor

Hafslund HitecVision

Telia Group

TerraHost

Vattenfall- Cloud&Heat

Verne

Verne Global

WS Computing AS (Skanska Contractor).

Key Topics Covered:

About the Database

Scope Assumptions

Definitions

Snapshot: Existing Upcoming Data Center Facility

Existing Data Center Database

Upcoming Data Center Facility

Existing vs. Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)

Colocation Pricing

For more information about this database visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/u1kcyf

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250210848092/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900