TC BioPharm: TCBP Announces Successful Completion of Initial Cohort B Patient Dosing in the ACHIEVE Clinical Trial

First Cohort B patient received 4 doses (approx. 819 million Gamma Delta T-cells)

Cohort B recruitment continues at multiple clinical sites across the United Kingdom

EDINBURGH, Scotland, Feb. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TC BioPharm (Holdings) PLC ("TC BioPharm" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: TCBP) a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing platform allogeneic gamma-delta T cell therapies for cancer and other indications, today announced the first Cohort B patient in the ACHIEVE Phase 2B UK clinical trial, evaluating TCB008 in Acute Myeloid Leukemia, has completed the full dosing regiment.

The ACHIEVE trial is an open-label Phase II study dedicated to evaluating the efficacy and safety of TCB008. This trial is focused on assessing the treatment's effectiveness and tolerability on patients suffering from acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS/AML) with challenging cases such as refractory or relapsed conditions. Cohort B recruits patients who have achieved remission following previous treatment yet continue to have a detectable or minimal residual disease (MRD).

Recruitment into Cohort B was initiated during the fourth quarter of 2024, ahead of the Company's anticipated schedule. The first Cohort B patient received their dose in October 2024. The initial Cohort B patient has completed the dosing regiment, receiving all four planned doses of TCB008, and is expected to receive an additional fifth dose. Enrolment of a second Cohort B patient has also been initiated.

The safety objectives and endpoints of ACHIEVE evaluate patient responses to TCB008, including; grading of adverse events experienced and the incidence and severity of cytokine release syndrome and neurotoxicity. In a review of preliminary data, there are no drug-related adverse events following cumulative infusions of TCB008, containing up to a billion cells. These data continue to support the positive safety profile of TCB008 and the ACHIEVE UK study safety objectives and endpoints.

"The ACHIEVE study progressed at an incredible rate in 2024," stated Alison Bracchi, EVP of Clinical Operations. "Thanks to the hard work and dedication of both the TC BioPharm team and Clinical sites, we've reached a significant study milestone in under six months. We're seeing a fantastic safety profile from our initial data review and exciting efficacy signals that indicate cellular recovery and a reduction of inflammation in AML patients. The TC BioPharm team and I are inspired by the progress to date and look forward to sharing further updates on Cohort B."

"The progression of ACHIEVE, with dosing underway in the second cohort, is a key milestone in the clinical development of our gamma delta therapy candidate TCB008. We believe it has potential to serve as an efficacious treatment for AML patients, whom still have significant unmet needs," said Bryan Kobel, CEO of TC BioPharm. "The therapy has been well-tolerated with no unexpected events or toxicities observed and promising efficacy results observed in some patients, with additional data being collected and analyzed. Cohort B is an extremely compelling patient population for TCB008 for many reasons, including patients having a more intact immune system to amplify the impact of TCB008 and the lack of true treatment options for these patients who are unfortunately on a path to relapse. We expect to complete enrolment in the second cohort in the first half of 2025, with data readout anticipated later this year."

About TC BioPharm (Holdings) PLC

TC BioPharm is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing gamma-delta T-cell therapies for cancer treatment with human efficacy data in acute myeloid leukemia. Gamma-delta T cells are naturally occurring immune cells that embody properties of both the innate and adaptive immune systems and can intrinsically differentiate between healthy and diseased tissue.

TC BioPharm is the leader in developing gamma-delta T cell therapies and the first company to conduct phase II/pivotal clinical studies in oncology. The Company is conducting two investigator-initiated clinical trials for its unmodified gamma-delta T cell product line - Phase 2b /3 pivotal trial in the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia using the Company's proprietary allogeneic CryoTC technology to provide frozen product to clinics worldwide.

Forward-Looking Statements for TC BioPharm

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this Current Report on Form 8-K that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including without limitation statements regarding the Company's intent or ability to affect any budget savings or execute on any M&A or capital raising strategy. These statements are based on management's current assumptions and are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. For other important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this Current Report on Form 8-K, please see the risks and uncertainties identified under the heading "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, and our other reports filed with the SEC, all of which is available on the Company's Investor Relations website at www.tcbiopharm.com and on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. All forward-looking statements reflect the Company's beliefs and assumptions only as of the date of this Current Report on Form 8-K. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances.

