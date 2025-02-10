Earth Savers Energy Services, Inc.: Earth Savers Launches Comprehensive Energy Solutions to Transform Facilities Across the U.S.

Earth Savers, a provider of advanced LED lighting and smart control solutions, announces the launch of an expanded suite of energy efficiency solutions designed to transform facilities to net zero energy across the United States. Starting immediately, Earth Savers' services include EV charging stations, solar power solutions, battery energy storage, HVAC efficiency measures for building automation and energy management system upgrades, and their established expertise in LED retrofits and energy-efficient lighting systems.

These new offerings reinforce Earth Savers' commitment to supporting businesses that manage one or multiple facilities that can span state lines in achieving sustainability and energy efficiency goals. The expanded portfolio aims to help organizations, including healthcare buildings and commercial facilities, to reduce their environmental impact while optimizing operational performance and cost savings.

New Services Support Net Zero Facility Goals

Earth Savers' new services align with their mission to help clients achieve "Net Zero," the balance between energy consumption and renewable energy generation. Net zero represents a crucial step in combating global warming by empowering businesses to lower their carbon footprint, enhance energy independence, and embrace cost-effective solutions for a greener planet.

"At Earth Savers, we're making it easier than ever for clients to achieve their sustainability objectives," said Christopher Chappell, Earth Savers' VP of Earth Savers ESCO Services. "With the addition of EV, solar, and battery technologies, coupled with our core building energy efficiency programs, we offer holistic solutions for reaching Net Zero."

By adding these services to its portfolio of facility upgrade capabilities, Earth Savers solidifies its position as a leader in sustainable energy solutions.

The expanded offerings include:

EV Charging Stations : Integrated charging stations to meet the growing demand for electric vehicle infrastructure.

Solar Power Solutions : Tailored solar installations to maximize renewable energy usage and efficiency.

Battery Energy Storage : Designed for backup power, peak shaving, arbitrage, and KW demand reduction solutions.

HVAC Efficiency Retrofits : With 40% of the building energy use coming from HVAC systems, we can perform many energy efficiency upgrades.

Lighting and Energy Efficiency Upgrades: Continued enhancements for LED retrofits, advanced lighting controls, and IoT-enabled systems.

In-House Team Provides Comprehensive Support

Earth Savers' in-house project team manages every step of the process, from conducting energy audits and facility surveys to handling installation, permitting, and rebate processing. Their approach is designed to ensure a stress-free client experience for optimal results with minimal disruption.

Earth Savers Appoints New Vice President

To guide this exciting new chapter, Earth Savers has appointed Christopher Chappell, a seasoned expert in sustainable energy solutions, as VP of Earth Savers ESCO Services. Chappell's leadership will ensure the successful rollout of these expanded capabilities and reinforce Earth Savers' position in the industry.

Explore Net Zero Facility Strategies

To learn more about Earth Savers' comprehensive energy solutions and implementing Net Zero strategies, visit earthsavers.com/netzero.

SOURCE: Earth Savers Energy Services, Inc.

