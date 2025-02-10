Spanish company Fator has launched a new rivet and riveting tool to install solar panels on trackers. It claims that they have anti-corrosion properties and offer faster installation than conventional systems. From pv magazine Spain Spanish company Fator, an industrial fastener specialist, has developed the Steptail rivet for PV trackers. "Fixing solar panels to solar trackers has traditionally involved the use of screws, washers and nuts and this method, although functional, presents drawbacks such as the complexity of the installation, the time required and the risk of loosening due to vibrations ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...