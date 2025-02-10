REELABLES EUROPE, LTD.: Reelables Launches New 5G Cellular Label for Temperature Monitoring and Last Mile Delivery; First to Enable Piece Level Temperature-Controlled Visibility at Scale

Reelables new temperature label prevents cold chain and perishables losses with next-level tracking and tracing of data

LONDON, Feb. 10, 2025announced today a new addition to its line of smart shipping labels: Reelables 5G Cellular Label for temperature monitoring, giving logistics providers, cargo forwarders, manufacturers, and retailers for the first time reliable temperature-controlled visibility at scale at a per piece level to trace each perishable shipment through the supply chain.

Reelables new 5G Cellular Label accurately measures temperature from -10 to 60 degrees Celsius with pharma grade, +/- 0.5C accuracy, and automatically transmits data to an easy-to-use app or the user management system via API system-generated alerts to proactively avoid spoilage, and fulfill FDA, federal and state compliance requirements.

The label constantly monitors the ambient temperature and the location of products in each shipment while en route via land, water, or air. It alerts operational teams when an issue presents itself based on expected offsets or cumulative temperatures. The efficient alert logic is calculated by combining the Reelables Cellular label with key data points pulled from shipment and flight level messages. Data from Reelables temperature logging labels also provides a history of inventory movement and environmental conditions, providing accountability that shipment conditions are controlled for food safety and pharmaceutical integrity.

"Businesses shipping perishable items depend on advanced technology to provide intel on the current location of a delivery truck and the ambient temperature inside the trailer or aircraft," said Brian Krejcarek, CTO and Co-Founder of Reelables. "Our 5G temperature label ensures last mile visibility and piece level tracking of perishable shipments, at a price point that expands coverage to nearly all temperature sensitive items moving through the supply chain, not only high-value shipments."

Reelables 5G Cellular Label for Temperature Monitoring

The temperature label is a single-use 4x8" label, environmentally friendly with a non-DG battery. It can be easily activated by Near-Field Communication (NFC) using a mobile phone. It enables in-transit temperature reporting and real-time split detection of freight moving together. All shipment data per piece level (location, status and expected delivery time) is available to the shipper, consignee, and forwarder in a UI, email, and/or alert.

Trusted by pharma, biotech, electronics, and food & beverage companies, Reelables 5G Cellular Labels for temperature monitoring provide traceability for temperature management and identify packages as they move through the supply chain. With piece-level tracking, businesses are less likely to lose revenue due to spoiled or lost packages left on the pallet, and it gives cargo forwarders real-time tracking to meet regulatory requirements.

About Reelables

Reelables makes the only printable 5G label available in the world. It is the first company to achieve mass production of a brand-new category of thin film, wireless smart labels with coated batteries that are flexible enough to be printed on in off-the-shelf barcode printers and fully disposable after use. Offering both paper-thin Bluetooth and 5G smart labels, Reelables automates supply chain and logistics visibility at scale for logistics providers, retailers and manufacturers, providing exact shipment location and inventory counts for each item without the need to manually scan barcodes or read RFIDs. Its ability to track shipments and inventory at the item level helps companies reduce theft and loss and increase accountability. Reelables is headquartered in London and backed by Y Combinator and 500S. Learn more at http://reelables.com