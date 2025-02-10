iQuanti: 3 Tooth Replacement Options: Pros and Cons

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / February 10, 2025 / Traumatic injuries, tooth decay, and gum disease may result in tooth loss. Losing just one tooth can affect your confidence, self-esteem, and your ability to eat and chew normally. Over time, missing teeth can cause bone loss in the jaw and negatively affect your facial structure. Fortunately, tooth loss patients can access different tooth replacements that offer aesthetic and functional benefits. These days, it's possible to find tooth replacement options for all budgets and concerns. If you're struggling to understand the benefits of dentures vs. implants, keep reading to learn about different tooth replacement options.

Dental Implants

A dental implant is a permanent tooth replacement in which a titanium post is placed into the jawbone and capped with a crown or artificial tooth. Implants can take different forms. Dental implants can replace multiple missing teeth (implant bridges, partial or full implant dentures) or a single tooth, depending on your needs.

Pros:

Dental implants can last a lifetime with proper care.

They look and feel just like natural teeth.

Implants stimulate the jawbone, preventing bone loss and maintaining facial structure.

Cons:

The dental implant process takes several months, from the initial consultation to the final crown fitting.

Implants cost more upfront compared to other tooth replacement options.

Not all patients are eligible for implant surgery, which has its own risks and requirements.

Traditional Dental Bridges

A dental bridge is a less-invasive tooth replacement solution for anyone missing one or more adjacent teeth. The bridge is comprised of a false tooth, or pontic, that is attached to neighboring healthy teeth with crowns or wings. Patients can choose from traditional fixed bridges, cantilever bridges, and Maryland bridges. Your dentist will advise you on the best fit for your needs.

Pros:

Getting a dental bridge is usually a quick and minimally invasive procedure.

Bridges are cost-effective, especially if you're missing multiple adjacent teeth.

They look natural and realistic.

Cons:

Neighboring teeth may need to be filed down to support the bridge.

Bridges won't prevent bone loss in the jaw.

They may require special care and more frequent replacement.

Dentures

Dentures are removable appliances created to replace multiple missing teeth. You may need full or partial dentures depending on how many teeth need replacing. Dentures can be customized so you have the perfect smile.

Pros:

Dentures may be the most cost-effective tooth replacement option.

They don't require surgery or modification of adjacent teeth.

Modern dentures can be designed to match the appearance of natural teeth.

Cons:

Dentures can shift or slip, especially when eating or speaking.

They don't stimulate the jawbone or prevent bone loss.

They may require regular adjustment and replacement every 5-10 years.

Implants are widely considered to be the best tooth replacement option in the market. However, tooth loss patients should consider all their options and consider their budget, age, and eligibility. Whether you're seeking bridges, dentures, or dental implants in Paramus, NJ, remember to seek out reputed dental health professionals with good reviews. ?

