Spryker Systems GmbH: Global B2B Spare Parts Marketplace to Elevate Customer Experience in the Commercial Vehicle Sector

• Powered by Spryker, the marketplace will make it faster, easier, and more convenient to buy spare parts online

• Dealers can focus more on servicing rather than selling and acquiring the right spare parts, leading to decreased costly downtime for trucks

BERLIN and NEW YORK, Feb. 10, 2025, the leading composable commerce platform for sophisticated use cases in B2B Commerce, Enterprise Marketplaces and IoT Commerce, and Daimler Truck today announced a global partnership to shape the future of the commercial vehicle industry. The world's largest commercial vehicle manufacturer is taking its B2B spare parts webshop experience to the next level for their customers in Europe by optimizing the spare parts purchasing journey to be faster, easier, and more convenient.

Fleet vehicles deal with unexpected downtime that can be very costly for businesses. This is often because of unexpected repairs or scheduled maintenance. When this occurs, getting the right spare parts quickly and easily in order to get the vehicle back on the road is paramount. Very often in the industry, the parts ordering process is complicated and sometimes takes place offline, leaving customers dependent on store opening times and challenging schedules. With an easy to use online webshop, B2B customers can focus on servicing their trucks and getting them back on the road rather than finding the right spare part.

The majority of the sophisticated requirements for the project, implemented by Valantic, will be met with Spryker's out of the box enterprise marketplace and B2B Commerce functionality. The commercial vehicle manufacturer's existing system infrastructure will be seamlessly managed due to Spryker's flexible architecture. Spryker's composability allows for maximum speed, flexibility, and scalability as well as a minimal marketable product approach to test, learn, and adjust on the go.

"We are proud to power the new global B2B spare parts marketplace which marks a transformative shift in the commercial vehicle sector by pushing offline transactions to online," said Boris Lokschin, Co-Founder and CEO at Spryker. "For the commercial vehicle industry, time on the road is money. A flexible commerce solution that can adapt to supply chain or other unforeseen challenges is critical for ensuring that parts can be purchased quickly and reliably when needed."

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/46d232be-3c1d-48ff-99d2-00b93477e9c1