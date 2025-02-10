The Ministry of Finance and Planning of the Maldives is seeking a developer for the installation of a 100 MW to 150 MW solar project. The deadline for expressions of interest is Feb. 27. The Ministry of Finance and Planning of the Maldives has kicked off a tender for installation of a large-scale solar project. According to the tender notice, the project will encompass 100 MW to 150 MW of solar alongside battery energy storage to balance solar supply and demand within the grid. It will be built in the greater Malé region of the archipelago and developed under a design, build, finance, own, operate ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...