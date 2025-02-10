Klarna Bank AB (publ): Klarna Bank AB and Klarna Holding AB receives approval from the noteholders in the written procedure for outstanding additional tier 1, tier 2 notes and senior unsecured notes

Klarna Bank AB (publ) and Klarna Holding AB (publ) ("Klarna") announces today that it has received a sufficient number of votes from the noteholders of its outstanding (i) SEK 276,000,000 additional tier 1 capital notes with ISIN SE0017767296, (ii) SEK 500,000,000 tier 2 capital notes with ISIN SE0020182236, (iii) SEK 1,500,000,000 additional tier 1 capital notes with ISIN SE0021512290, (iv) SEK 500,000,000 senior unsecured notes with ISIN SE0013361482 issued under Klarna's medium term note program with loan number 108, (v) SEK 750,000,000 senior unsecured notes with ISIN SE0013361789 issued under Klarna's medium term note program with loan number 109 and (vi) SEK 250,000,000 senior unsecured notes with ISIN SE0013361797 issued under Klarna's medium term note program with loan number 110 (the "Notes") in the written procedures initiated on 29 January 2025 (the "Written Procedures"), and that a sufficient majority has voted in favour of the proposal in each Written Procedure.

In the Written Procedures, the noteholders' approval was sought regarding that Klarna may delay the publication of the quarterly or interim reporting requirement regarding the Q4 2024 financial quarter by 60 days, in order to smoothen the workstreams leading up to a potential initial public offering announcement.

The Early Bird Fee (as defined in the notices of the Written Procedures) will be payable within 15 business days from the Effective Date (as defined in the notices of the Written Procedures), such Effective Date having occurred today.