K-Fast Holding AB: Brinova publishes information document regarding its acquisition of investment properties from K-Fast Holding AB

Brinova Fastigheter AB (publ) ("Brinova") and K-Fast Holding AB ("K-Fastigheter") announced on 11 December, 2024, that they had entered into an agreement whereby Brinova acquires all shares in K-Fast Kullavägen AB, a wholly-owned subsidiary of K-Fastigheter, thereby acquiring K-Fastigheter's entire portfolio of investment properties in Region Syd, with payment through newly issued shares in Brinova (the "Transaction"). In connection with the Transaction, Brinova today publishes an information document (in Swedish only) for the shareholders of K-Fastigheter. The information document is available on Brinova's website, www.brinova.se, and on K-Fastigheter's website, www.k-fastigheter.com.

For more information, please contact:

Johan Hammarqvist, Head of Investor Relations and Communications

e-mail: johan.hammarqvist@k-fastigheter.se, telephone: +46 (0)10-167 60 99



K-Fastigheter is much more than a property company. Through an integrated process, we build our business in the two business segments Construction and Property Management. In business segment Construction the objective is to deliver completed housing units based on the Group's concept houses, developed in-house, as well as high-quality frame solutions. Our prefab operations is organized in the subsidiary K-Prefab. To enhance cost efficiency and cut construction times, K-Fastigheter has chosen to work with three concept houses for housing, developed in-house. Business segment Property Management manages the Groups property portfolio with focus on housing. K-Fastigheter offers close to 5,000 homes from Copenhagen in the south to Gävle in the north and is continuously assessing new markets. K-Fastigheter strive to create attractive homes with a high comfort factor. The Group's property portfolio has a book value SEK 15 billion. Annual rental value in invest properties under management amounts to SEK 655 million. Since November 2019, the company's Class B shares have been traded on Nasdaq Stockholm under the (ticker: KFAST B). Read more at k-fastigheter.com