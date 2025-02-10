Sivers Semiconductors AB: Bulletin from the Extraordinary General Meeting in Sivers Semiconductors AB (publ) on 10 February 2025

The Extraordinary General Meeting in Sivers Semiconductors AB (publ) (the "Company") has been held on 10 February 2025 and in particular the following decisions were resolved.

Resolution to approve the Board of Directors' resolution on a directed new issue of shares

The General Meeting resolved to approve the Board of Directors' resolution of 15 January 2025 to increase the Company's share capital by up to SEK 1,764,706 through the issue of up to 3,529,412 new ordinary shares. The subscription price per ordinary share is SEK 3.40. With deviation from the shareholders' preferential rights, the new ordinary shares may only be subscribed for by institutional and other qualified investors. The subscription price has been determined through an accelerated book-building procedure.

Resolution to approve the Board of Directors' resolution on a directed new issue of shares to members of the Board of Directors and management

The General Meeting resolved to approve the Board of Directors' resolution of 15 January 2025 to increase the Company's share capital by up to SEK 1,041,434 through the issue of up to 2,082,868 new ordinary shares. The subscription price per ordinary share is SEK 3.40. With deviation from the shareholders' preferential rights, the new ordinary shares may only be subscribed for by members of the Board of Directors and management. The subscription price has been determined through an accelerated book-building procedure.

Resolution on authorisation for the Board of Directors to resolve on issues of shares and/or convertible bonds

The General Meeting resolved to authorise the Board of Directors to, on one or several occasions during the period until the next Annual General Meeting, with or without deviation from the shareholder's preferential rights, resolve on share issues and/or issues of convertible bonds that involve the issue of or conversion to a maximum of 47,500,000 ordinary shares, corresponding to a dilution of approximately 15.0 per cent of the share capital and the voting rights after dilution, based on the total number of shares in the Company after the implementation of the new share issues decided by the Board of Directors on 15 January 2025. Payment for subscribed shares and/or convertible bonds shall be made in cash, in kind or by way of set-off.

The issuance of shares and/or convertible bonds under this authorisation shall be made at a subscription price according to the prevailing market conditions at the time of the issuance of the shares and/or convertible bonds.

For more information please contact:

Vickram Vathulya

CEO, Sivers Semiconductors

Tel: +46 (0)8 703 68 00

Email: ir@sivers-semiconductors.com

About Sivers Semiconductors We are Critical Enablers of a Greener Data Economy with Energy Efficient Photonics & Wireless Solutions. Our differentiated high precision laser and RF beamformer technologies help our customers in key markets such as AI Data Centers, SATCOM, Defense and Telecom solve essential performance challenges while enabling a much greener footprint. Visit us at: www.sivers-semiconductors.com. (SIVE.ST)