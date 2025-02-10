Industrivärden, AB: Year-End Report January 1 - December 31, 2024

- Net asset value on December 31, 2024, was SEK 159.6 bn, or SEK 370 per share. During the year, net asset value increased by 6%, corresponding to SEK 22 per share. On February 7, 2025, net asset value was SEK 408 per share.
- The total return for 2024 was 9% for the Class A shares, as well as for the Class C shares, compared with 9% for the Stockholm Stock Exchange's total return index (SIXRX).
- During the year, shares were purchased for a total of SEK 4.6 bn, of which SEK 1.5 bn in Volvo, SEK 1.5 bn in Sandvik, SEK 0.8 bn in SCA, SEK 0.7 bn in Essity and SEK 0.1 bn in Alleima.
- The Board of Directors proposes a dividend of SEK 8.25 per share (7.75).
|2024
|2023
|Dec 31
|Dec 31
|Net asset value, SEK mn
|159 590
|150 252
|Net asset value per share, SEK
|370
|348
|Share price, Industrivärden C, SEK
|349.10
|328.30
|Debt-equities ratio
|4%
|5%
|2024
|2023
|SEK mn
|Jan - Dec
|Jan - Dec
|Earnings per share, SEK
|29.30
|62.15
|Dividend income
|8 585
|6 418
|Dividend paid
|3 347
|3 131
|Equities portfolio:
|Purchases
|4 566
|2 854
|Sales
|-
|-
