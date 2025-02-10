Anzeige
Montag, 10.02.2025
Zentralbanken kaufen 1.000 Tonnen Gold: Dieser Junior-Miner erzielt einen beispiellosen Gewinn von 831?%!!
10.02.2025 15:00 Uhr
Industrivärden, AB: Year-End Report January 1 - December 31, 2024

Finanznachrichten News
  • Net asset value on December 31, 2024, was SEK 159.6 bn, or SEK 370 per share. During the year, net asset value increased by 6%, corresponding to SEK 22 per share. On February 7, 2025, net asset value was SEK 408 per share.
  • The total return for 2024 was 9% for the Class A shares, as well as for the Class C shares, compared with 9% for the Stockholm Stock Exchange's total return index (SIXRX).
  • During the year, shares were purchased for a total of SEK 4.6 bn, of which SEK 1.5 bn in Volvo, SEK 1.5 bn in Sandvik, SEK 0.8 bn in SCA, SEK 0.7 bn in Essity and SEK 0.1 bn in Alleima.
  • The Board of Directors proposes a dividend of SEK 8.25 per share (7.75).


20242023
Dec 31Dec 31
Net asset value, SEK mn 159 590150 252
Net asset value per share, SEK 370348
Share price, Industrivärden C, SEK 349.10328.30
Debt-equities ratio 4%5%






20242023
SEK mn Jan - DecJan - Dec
Earnings per share, SEK 29.3062.15
Dividend income 8 5856 418
Dividend paid 3 3473 131
Equities portfolio:
Purchases 4 5662 854
Sales --



This information is such that AB Industrivärden is required to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the Head of Corporate Communications and Sustainability, Sverker Sivall (tel. +46-8-666 64 19, ssl@industrivarden.se) at 3:00 p.m. CET on February 10, 2025.

AB Industrivärden (publ), Box 5403, SE-114 84 Stockholm, Sweden, +46-8-666 64 00, www.industrivarden.net, info@industrivarden.se

