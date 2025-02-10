Regulatory News:

In accordance with the authorizations given by the shareholders' general meeting on May 24, 2024, to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, TotalEnergies SE (LEI: 529900S21EQ1BO4ESM68) (Paris:TTE) (LSE:TTE) (NYSE:TTE) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000120271) from February 3 to February 7, 2025:

Transaction Date Total daily volume (number of shares) Daily weighted average purchase price of shares (EUR/share) Amount of transactions (EUR) Market (MIC Code) 03/02/2025 412,852 55.891882 23,075,075.27 XPAR 03/02/2025 110,000 55.895637 6,148,520.07 CEUX 03/02/2025 30,000 55.897876 1,676,936.28 TQEX 03/02/2025 15,000 55.898691 838,480.37 AQEU 04/02/2025 407,638 56.085021 22,862,385.79 XPAR 04/02/2025 110,000 56.059864 6,166,585.04 CEUX 04/02/2025 30,000 56.060027 1,681,800.81 TQEX 04/02/2025 15,000 56.060295 840,904.43 AQEU 05/02/2025 389,991 57.833874 22,554,690.36 XPAR 05/02/2025 106,000 57.839919 6,131,031.41 CEUX 05/02/2025 30,000 57.851482 1,735,544.46 TQEX 05/02/2025 15,000 57.844319 867,664.79 AQEU 06/02/2025 395,167 58.697992 23,195,509.40 XPAR 06/02/2025 110,000 58.696612 6,456,627.32 CEUX 06/02/2025 30,000 58.694653 1,760,839.59 TQEX 06/02/2025 10,000 58.701480 587,014.80 AQEU 07/02/2025 393,521 58.873613 23,168,003.06 XPAR 07/02/2025 110,000 58.880557 6,476,861.27 CEUX 07/02/2025 30,000 58.877975 1,766,339.25 TQEX 07/02/2025 10,000 58.876374 588,763.74 AQEU Total 2,760,169 57.452851 158,579,577.50

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies is a global integrated energy company that produces and markets energies: oil and biofuels, natural gas and green gases, renewables and electricity. Our more than 100,000 employees are committed to provide as many people as possible with energy that is more reliable, more affordable and more sustainable. Active in about 120 countries, TotalEnergies places sustainability at the heart of its strategy, its projects and its operations.

