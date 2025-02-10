Villa Park's third major concert of the summer marks a new era for the venue

Aston Villa is thrilled to announce that global hip-hop and R&B superstars Kendrick Lamar and SZA will take the stage at Villa Park on July 10, 2025, as part of the Grand National Tour: Kendrick Lamar and SZA. Kendrick Lamar and SZA, both Grammy-winning artists, are longtime creative collaborators, most recently performing together at the Super Bowl LIX halftime show. The pair have defined a generation of music with their groundbreaking albums and era-defining hits.

For the first time in history, Villa Park will host three major concerts in a single summer. Following the monumental announcement of Ozzy Osbourne's farewell concert, this latest addition to Villa Park's summer lineup reinforces Aston Villa's strategy to position the stadium as the premier live entertainment venue in the West Midlands and one of the UK's must-play destinations.

Chris Heck, President of Business Operations at Aston Villa FC, said: "Hosting artists of Kendrick Lamar and SZA's global stature is a testament to Villa Park's emergence as a top-tier venue for live entertainment. Our goal is to make Villa Park an unmissable stop for the biggest acts in the world while ensuring these events help strengthen Aston Villa's ability to compete at the highest level of football. This is a new era for Villa Park, and we are just getting started."

Kendrick Lamar, widely regarded as one of the most influential rappers of all time, and SZA, a trailblazer in contemporary R&B, are two of the most in-demand live performers on the planet: the pair have both headlined Glastonbury festival, as well as having headlined and sub-headlined Coachella respectively. Their joint performance at Villa Park promises to be a landmark event in the UK's 2025 live music calendar.

By bringing a diverse lineup of internationally acclaimed musicians to Villa Park, Aston Villa is reshaping the live entertainment landscape in the Midlands. This new approach marks an evolution beyond the club's traditional focus, demonstrating a forward-thinking vision that ensures continued investment into the club's football operations while simultaneously elevating Villa Park as a top-tier entertainment destination.

The concert will also spotlight the stadium's ongoing redevelopment, a project that includes the upcoming launch of The Warehouse, a state-of-the-art live events space designed to enhance the fan experience year-round. These strategic investments into music and entertainment by Aston Villa serve a greater purpose: driving new revenue streams that directly support the club's long-term football ambitions.

TICKETS: Various pre-sales available Wednesday, 12th February through 13 February. General on sale starts Friday, 14th February at 9am local time on grandnationaltour.com

About Aston Villa Football Club

Founded in 1874, Aston Villa Football Club is a founding member of the Football League and a leading institution in the English game. One of only five English clubs to have been crowned champions of Europe, the team has historically enjoyed exceptional success domestically, including seven First Division Championships, seven FA Cup titles, and five Football League Cups.

A club of the future, AVFC is committed to innovating technologically, on and off the pitch, providing best in-class experience for fans and leading the football industry for best practice. United behind the club values of Pride, Passion and Purpose, Aston Villa Football Club continually thrives to push the boundaries of what a football club should be.

