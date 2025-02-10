FedEx Services: FedEx Cares: Delivering Global Impact Through Charitable Giving, Volunteerism, and In-Kind Support

Originally published in FedEx's 2024 Global Economic Impact Report

Direct and indirect contributions from FedEx business activities represent a portion of the positive impact that FedEx has around the world. The company also upholds its purpose to connect people and possibilities through the FedEx Cares global community engagement program. Every year, FedEx Cares promotes charitable giving, employee volunteer efforts, and in-kind shipping services that help support the communities the company serves. In FY24, FedEx contributed $55 million in total charitable contributions around the world.

Examples of FY 2024 charitable donations around the world included:

In Indonesia, FedEx donated computers and software programs to students from underprivileged communities in Jakarta. And, in the Philippines, FedEx donated bicycle repair stations to support the government's drive to promote cycling in Clark, Pampanga.

FedEx in India continued to support the Akshaya Patra Foundation's efforts to adopt sustainable modes of transportation by donating seven EVs to the NGO in Panvel, Delhi, and Narsingi. The company also helped the organization provide meals for 550,000 school children.

FedEx supported several programs around the world to advance the careers of women in STEM fields. Examples include a grant to the She Code Africa Academy Program to kickstart careers in tech for nearly 90 women aged 18-45 across 20 African countries; donating $35,000 to support education costs for 60 women enrolled in engineering and science courses at the Polytechnic University of the Philippines; and organizing a career development workshop at the FedEx Hyderabad office in India, focused on web application development, data analytics, AI, and communication skills for enhancing job readiness.

FedEx locations in Brazil and India participated in uniform upcycling programs that transformed old FedEx uniforms into school bags and blankets for donation to children in underserved communities. In Brazil, the blankets were also donated to pets for adoption. FedEx also collaborated with local organizations in Mainland China and Hong Kong SAR to transform retired uniforms from employees into sustainable products including crossbody bags, fanny packs, and low-carbon alternative fuels.

In the UK, FedEx donated a new Incident Response Unit to the Salvation Army at Rochester Fire Station. It is the 23rd vehicle FedEx has donated to The Salvation Army across the world since 2006.

FedEx in Canada sponsored Orbis Canada's Plane Pull for Sight fundraising campaign, consisting of events in Toronto, Calgary, and Vancouver that raised more than $300,000. Orbis's mission is to end avoidable blindness and create a world where everyone can access the eye care they need to thrive.

FedEx continued to support regional Junior Achievement (JA) programs around the world and received a silver U.S. President's Award from the organization for volunteering more than 5,000 hours of service during the 2022-2023 school year. The company's support included sponsoring regional entrepreneurship competitions in all six JA regions, including sub-Saharan Africa, the Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and North Africa, and the U.S.

For more than 30 years, FedEx has helped Direct Relief distribute pharmaceuticals from its warehouse in Santa Barbara, California to a network of more than 15,000 community health centers and free and charitable clinics that provide access to healthcare for uninsured and underinsured people in communities across the U.S.

Examples of FY 2024 team volunteering across the globe included:

The FedEx Cares Purple Tote Campaign collected nearly 4,700 purple totes, often filled with food, school supplies, or basic necessities, for more than 50 non-profit organizations (NGOs) across APAC, MEISA, Canada, and Europe. More than 3,200 FedEx team members in nearly 30 countries participated in the campaign, selecting local NGOs to receive donations.

In FY 2024, more than 2,000 FedEx team members around the world volunteered in efforts to clean beaches, plant trees, and protect their local environment. Teams planted trees in Australia, Canada, Mainland China, Greece, Germany, Hungary, Malaysia, the Netherlands, Portugal, Turkey, the UAE, the UK, and the U.S.; helped turn a former landfill in Delhi into an urban forest pocket and revitalized Mumbai's Masina Healing Forest; planted trees along Singapore's Siglap Linear Park; helped to reforest Khun Dan Prakarn Chon Dam in Thailand; and planted trees and installed birdhouses in Seoul, Korea. Since FY 2005, FedEx has also donated $20 million to conservation-related non-profits.

In Malaysia, FedEx collaborated with Treat Every Environment Special (TrEES) to grow vegetables in an urban vegetable garden for distribution to underprivileged communities. The four-month program involved more than 60 FedEx volunteers planting vegetable seedlings, maintaining the garden, harvesting, and delivering vegetables to people and care homes to improve food security.

In Mainland China, FedEx continued its library program to cover 17 primary schools in underprivileged rural areas and setting up reading rooms or book corners for 10 schools. In addition, the program provided local children with a wider range of reading resources by second-hand book donations, as well as picture books and reading kits. More than 100 employees volunteered in the program.

FedEx volunteers across Europe teamed with Rise Against Hunger to pack 3,560 boxes of food for Ukrainian refugees and people in need in Europe, and 32,400 meals for school food programs in Kenya, Zambia, and Zimbabwe.

FedEx Australia employees conducted a food drive to support Foodbank Australia in their fight against hunger. The FedEx team delivered 158 kilograms of essential products, including cereal, pasta, and tinned meals, contributing to 248 meals for people in need. FedEx Australia volunteers also cleaned up waterways across cities, retrieving 3,300 pieces of litter and collecting approximately 119 kilograms of rubbish to preserve Australia's coastal habitats and protect marine ecosystems. Additionally, volunteers in Australia planted 3,200 native trees with local NGO and community members in Sydney and Perth in an effort to help protect the environment.

In March 2024, 131 FedEx volunteers in the UAE, Bahrain, and India participated in Let'sGoGreenWeek, collecting and properly disposing of approximately 559 kilograms of trash.

During Ramadan, more than 100 team members in the UAE and Egypt packed and delivered more than 2,300 food packages for those in need.