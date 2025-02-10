Anzeige
WKN: A40V1B | ISIN: FR0013230950 | Ticker-Symbol: I63
Tradegate
10.02.25
18:00 Uhr
19,960 Euro
+4,240
+26,97 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
10.02.2025 18:31 Uhr
LIGHTON: Information concerning the total number of voting rights and shares in the share capital as of 31 january 2025.

Finanznachrichten News

LIGHTON 
10-Feb-2025 / 18:00 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Press release 
Paris, 10 February 2025 
 
INFORMATION CONCERNING THE TOTAL NUMBER 
OF VOTING RIGHTS AND SHARES IN THE SHARE CAPITAL 
AS OF 31 JANUARY 2025 
 
In accordance with articles L. 233-8 II of the French Commercial Code ("Code de commerce") and 223-16 of the General 
Regulations of the French Financial markets authority ("Règlement général de l'Autorité des marchés financiers"). 
 
       Total number Total number 
Date 
       of shares  of voting rights 
31/01/2025  6,432,372  10,902,728

About LightOn

Founded in 2016 in Paris and the first European generative AI company listed on Euronext Growth, LightOn is a pioneering player in the field of sovereign GenAI. Its Paradigm platform enables organizations to deploy large-scale AI while ensuring the confidentiality of their data. LightOn's technology ensures essential strategic independence, offering tailored solutions. This technological mastery is accompanied by the ability to process large volumes of data for industrial uses, with applications in various sectors such as finance, industry, health, defense, and public services.

LightOn is listed on Euronext Growth® Paris (ISIN: FR0013230950, ticker: ALTAI-FR). The company qualifies for PEA and PEA PME investment plans and is recognized as an "Innovative Company" by Bpifrance.

To learn more: https://www.lighton.ai

Contacts 

SEITOSEI  --ACTIFIN 
LIGHTON                Investor Relations 
invest@lighton.ai           Benjamin LEHARI 
                   lighton@seitosei-actifin.com 
KALAMARI 
                   SEITOSEI  --ACTIFIN 
Media Relation            Financial Media Relations 
Camille Bernisson - +33 7 64 44 14 49 Jennifer JULLIA - +33 6 47 97 54 87 
Maroua Derdega - +33 7 63 77 73 20  jennifer.jullia@seitosei-actifin.com 
lighton@kalamari.agency

