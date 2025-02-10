Inogen Alliance: Webinar: Understanding PFAS - Risks, Regulations, and Remedies - A Global Perspective

Inogen Alliance is hosting a webinar, 5 March, Understanding PFAS - Risks, Regulations, and Remedies - A Global Perspective presented by our global Water and Remediation Working Groups, with global experts representing six countries.

Join global experts from Inogen Alliance as they discuss a wide range of topics related to per- and poly -fluoroalkyl substances (PFAS). Hosted by our global Water and Remediation Working Groups, our experts will provide a refresher on PFAS and summarize the global regulatory landscape and emerging policies, as well as how the regulated community are adapting to the evolving regulatory environment. In addition, our experts will discuss the latest in PFAS detection/monitoring and how it relates to human health risk assessments, as well as a case study on removal/destruction technologies. Following these discussions we will wrap up with live audience Q&A.

This webinar will cover:

• PFAS 101 / common uses and sources

• Regulatory landscape and emerging policies

• Detection, monitoring and health risk assessment

• Remediation and removal techniques

Speakers:

• Annika Taylor, Peter J Ramsay & Associates

• Thomas Obel, HPC AG Germany

• Lucie Robin-Vigneron, HPC INTERNATIONAL, France

• Jason Lagowski, Antea Group USA

Moderators:

• Beatrice Bizzaro, HPC Italia and Water Working Group Leader

• Heikki Kalle, DGE Danmark and Remediation Working Group Leader.

When: 5 March, 6am PST / 9am EST / 2pm GMT / 3pm CET / 7:30pm IST / 10pm SGT (if the live broadcast time doesn't work for your schedule, register to watch on-demand!)

