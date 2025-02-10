Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 10.02.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
Zentralbanken kaufen 1.000 Tonnen Gold: Dieser Junior-Miner erzielt einen beispiellosen Gewinn von 831?%!!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
10.02.2025 18:50 Uhr
106 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Inogen Alliance: Webinar: Understanding PFAS - Risks, Regulations, and Remedies - A Global Perspective

Finanznachrichten News

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / February 10, 2025 / Inogen Alliance is hosting a webinar, 5 March, Understanding PFAS - Risks, Regulations, and Remedies - A Global Perspective presented by our global Water and Remediation Working Groups, with global experts representing six countries.

Register for the live webinar here, also available on-demand following this date!

Join global experts from Inogen Alliance as they discuss a wide range of topics related to per- and poly -fluoroalkyl substances (PFAS). Hosted by our global Water and Remediation Working Groups, our experts will provide a refresher on PFAS and summarize the global regulatory landscape and emerging policies, as well as how the regulated community are adapting to the evolving regulatory environment. In addition, our experts will discuss the latest in PFAS detection/monitoring and how it relates to human health risk assessments, as well as a case study on removal/destruction technologies. Following these discussions we will wrap up with live audience Q&A.

This webinar will cover:
• PFAS 101 / common uses and sources
• Regulatory landscape and emerging policies
• Detection, monitoring and health risk assessment
• Remediation and removal techniques

Speakers:
• Annika Taylor, Peter J Ramsay & Associates
• Thomas Obel, HPC AG Germany
• Lucie Robin-Vigneron, HPC INTERNATIONAL, France
• Jason Lagowski, Antea Group USA

Moderators:
• Beatrice Bizzaro, HPC Italia and Water Working Group Leader
• Heikki Kalle, DGE Danmark and Remediation Working Group Leader.

When: 5 March, 6am PST / 9am EST / 2pm GMT / 3pm CET / 7:30pm IST / 10pm SGT (if the live broadcast time doesn't work for your schedule, register to watch on-demand!)

Inogen Alliance is a global network made up of dozens of independent local businesses and over 6,000 consultants around the world who can help make your project a success. Our Associates collaborate closely to serve multinational corporations, government agencies, and nonprofit organizations, and we share knowledge and industry experience to provide the highest quality service to our clients. If you want to learn more about how you can work with Inogen Alliance, you can explore our Associates or Contact Us. Watch for more News & Blog updates here and follow us on LinkedIn.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Inogen Alliance on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Inogen Alliance
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/inogen-alliance
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Inogen Alliance



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.