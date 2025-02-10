Anzeige
Dienstag, 11.02.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
US-Biotech-Firma sorgt für Furore - steckt hier die Zukunft der Krebsheilung?
WKN: A2N6WD | ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62 | Ticker-Symbol: FCA
Frankfurt
11.02.25
09:15 Uhr
1,210 Euro
-0,010
-0,82 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,2101,36010:17
Dow Jones News
10.02.2025 19:16 Uhr
227 Leser
(1)

Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Funding Circle Plc (FCH) 
Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
10-Feb-2025 / 17:44 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
 
10 February 2025 
 
Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange 
from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 16 October 2024: 
Date of purchase:               10 February 2025 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:      211,385 
Highest price paid per share:         107.50p 
Lowest price paid per share:          101.50p 
Volume weighted average price paid per share: 103.8231p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 322,977,037 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (322,977,037) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume 
LSE      103.8231p                    211,385

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares   Transaction price (GBp  Time of transaction (UK  Transaction reference  Trading 
purchased           share)          Time)           number          venue 
745              107.50          08:04:50         00321720049TRLO1     XLON 
820              106.00          08:08:23         00321721000TRLO1     XLON 
783              105.00          08:20:59         00321723935TRLO1     XLON 
1548              106.00          08:39:30         00321728015TRLO1     XLON 
750              105.50          08:39:43         00321728056TRLO1     XLON 
767              104.50          08:52:58         00321731512TRLO1     XLON 
766              104.50          08:52:58         00321731513TRLO1     XLON 
816              103.00          09:00:58         00321733962TRLO1     XLON 
1606              101.50          09:13:38         00321737247TRLO1     XLON 
300              102.00          09:59:01         00321756733TRLO1     XLON 
919              102.00          09:59:01         00321756734TRLO1     XLON 
2243              103.50          10:04:19         00321757104TRLO1     XLON 
2054              104.50          10:41:13         00321758473TRLO1     XLON 
2269              104.00          10:41:20         00321758477TRLO1     XLON 
2453              104.00          12:02:51         00321761382TRLO1     XLON 
817              104.00          12:02:51         00321761383TRLO1     XLON 
818              104.00          12:02:51         00321761384TRLO1     XLON 
3800              104.00          12:02:51         00321761378TRLO1     XLON 
39438             104.00          12:02:51         00321761379TRLO1     XLON 
3800              104.00          12:02:51         00321761380TRLO1     XLON 
2962              104.00          12:02:51         00321761381TRLO1     XLON 
50000             104.00          12:03:13         00321761389TRLO1     XLON 
1306              104.00          12:32:07         00321762195TRLO1     XLON 
1074              104.00          12:32:07         00321762196TRLO1     XLON 
513              103.50          12:32:30         00321762206TRLO1     XLON 
281              103.50          12:32:30         00321762207TRLO1     XLON 
753              103.00          12:47:10         00321762697TRLO1     XLON 
5000              103.00          12:47:10         00321762691TRLO1     XLON 
5000              103.00          12:47:10         00321762693TRLO1     XLON 
6597              103.00          12:47:10         00321762694TRLO1     XLON 
5000              103.00          12:47:10         00321762695TRLO1     XLON 
2002              103.00          12:47:10         00321762696TRLO1     XLON 
5000              103.00          12:47:10         00321762698TRLO1     XLON 
425              103.00          12:47:10         00321762699TRLO1     XLON 
3900              103.00          12:47:10         00321762700TRLO1     XLON 
1100              103.00          12:47:10         00321762701TRLO1     XLON 
200              103.00          12:47:10         00321762702TRLO1     XLON 
2600              103.00          12:47:10         00321762703TRLO1     XLON 
2400              103.00          12:47:10         00321762704TRLO1     XLON 
100              103.00          12:47:10         00321762705TRLO1     XLON 
2500              103.00          12:47:10         00321762706TRLO1     XLON 
200              103.00          12:47:10         00321762707TRLO1     XLON 
769              103.00          12:47:15         00321762708TRLO1     XLON 
2300              103.00          12:47:15         00321762709TRLO1     XLON 
231              103.00          12:47:15         00321762710TRLO1     XLON 
784              103.00          12:49:22         00321762764TRLO1     XLON 
5000              103.00          12:49:22         00321762762TRLO1     XLON 
445              103.00          12:49:22         00321762763TRLO1     XLON 
757              102.50          12:49:24         00321762765TRLO1     XLON 
2439              103.00          13:57:10         00321764688TRLO1     XLON 
813              103.00          13:57:10         00321764689TRLO1     XLON 
1300              104.00          14:07:02         00321765038TRLO1     XLON 
84               105.00          14:40:03         00321768902TRLO1     XLON 
1321              105.00          14:40:03         00321768903TRLO1     XLON 
1618              104.50          14:43:52         00321769377TRLO1     XLON 
5025              104.00          14:45:11         00321769548TRLO1     XLON 
792              104.00          14:45:14         00321769559TRLO1     XLON 
792              104.00          14:45:14         00321769560TRLO1     XLON 
475              104.00          14:45:14         00321769556TRLO1     XLON 
385              104.00          14:45:14         00321769557TRLO1     XLON 
23               104.00          14:45:14         00321769558TRLO1     XLON 
244              104.00          14:50:13         00321770371TRLO1     XLON 
767              104.00          14:53:57         00321770890TRLO1     XLON 
200              104.00          14:53:57         00321770891TRLO1     XLON 
5233              104.00          14:53:57         00321770889TRLO1     XLON 
791              105.00          15:07:46         00321771709TRLO1     XLON 
800              105.00          15:08:08         00321771730TRLO1     XLON 
789              105.00          15:08:31         00321771750TRLO1     XLON 
770              105.00          15:17:38         00321772139TRLO1     XLON 
611              105.50          15:22:49         00321772399TRLO1     XLON 
879              105.50          15:22:49         00321772400TRLO1     XLON 
189              105.50          15:22:49         00321772401TRLO1     XLON 
574              105.50          15:36:44         00321773071TRLO1     XLON 
767              105.00          15:41:20         00321773256TRLO1     XLON 
767              105.00          15:41:20         00321773257TRLO1     XLON 
797              105.00          15:42:16         00321773301TRLO1     XLON 
300              105.00          15:44:23         00321773382TRLO1     XLON 
781              105.00          15:49:17         00321773652TRLO1     XLON 
968              105.00          16:04:57         00321774532TRLO1     XLON 
240              105.50          16:11:17         00321774856TRLO1     XLON 
644              105.50          16:11:17         00321774857TRLO1     XLON 
184              105.50          16:11:17         00321774858TRLO1     XLON 
748              105.00          16:13:44         00321775016TRLO1     XLON 
782              105.00          16:14:40         00321775055TRLO1     XLON 
782              105.00          16:19:50         00321775475TRLO1     XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BG0TPX62 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      FCH 
LEI Code:    2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  375531 
EQS News ID:  2084021 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2084021&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 10, 2025 12:44 ET (17:44 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.