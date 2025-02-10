EAGLE FOOTBALL GROUP: AVAILABILITY OF AN AMENDMENT TO THE UNIVERSAL REGISTRATION DOCUMENT 2023/2024 (FRENCH VERSION)

Lyon, February 10, 2025

Eagle Football Group announces that on February 10, 2025, it filed with the Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF) an amendment to the Universal Registration Document 2023/2024.

This amendment includes :

the new consolidated and annual financial statements to June 30, 2024, published on January 27, 2025 (read the press release of January 27, 2025),

the new Statutory Auditors' reports on the consolidated and parent company financial statements for the financial year ended June 30, 2024,

updated risk factors and trend information since July 1,2024.

The 2023/2024 Universal Registration Document and its amendment are available on the Eagle Football Group website (finance.eaglefootballgroup.com), as well as on the AMF website (www.amf-france.org).

Copies of these documents are also available from the company's head office: 10 avenue Simone Veil, CS70712, 69153 Décines Cedex.

https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-89966-efg-pr-mise-a-disposition-amendement-deu-2023-2024-en.pdf