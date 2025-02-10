Cosmos Health Inc.: Cosmos Health Advances Cancer Treatment Innovation with Two New AI-Driven Patent Filings for Gliomas and Hematologic Malignancies; $25 Billion+ Global Market

Cosmos Health Inc. ("Cosmos Health" or the "Company') (NASDAQ:COSM), a diversified, vertically integrated global healthcare group engaged in innovative R&D, owner of proprietary pharmaceutical and nutraceutical brands, manufacturer and distributor of healthcare products, and operator of a telehealth platform, announced today the filing of two new patent applications, covering groundbreaking developments in the treatment of glioma, an aggressive brain cancer, and hematologic malignancies, a complex group of blood cancers.

The patent application for glioma has been filed under number N2039647, while the second application, numbered N2039645, focuses on hematologic malignancies, including multiple myeloma.

These filings mark significant additions to the Company's intellectual property portfolio and represent a milestone in its collaboration with Cloudpharm and the National Hellenic Research Foundation, with further support from the pharma patent expert team at NLO.

These advancements build on promising preclinical discoveries, predictive insights, and simulations generated by Cosmos Health's AI-powered Cloudscreen drug repurposing platform. Recent in vitro studies have validated the therapeutic potential of a repurposed marketed drug for both indications, with inventors establishing a novel mechanism of action unique to each cancer type.

This dual focus represents a critical step in addressing the unique challenges of these cancers and underscores Cosmos Health's commitment to developing transformative solutions for patients in need. These findings pave the way for continued preclinical and clinical development, offering new hope in the fight against challenging oncological diseases.

Gliomas

Gliomas are a diverse group of primary brain and spinal cord tumors originating from glial cells. According to Annals of Oncology, gliomas account for approximately 30% of all central nervous system tumors and about 80% of all malignant brain tumors. The annual incidence of malignant gliomas is estimated to be around 3 to 5 cases per 100,000 individuals, with a slight predominance in males. These tumors can develop at any age but are most commonly diagnosed in individuals in their fifth and sixth decades of life.

Hematologic Malignancies

Hematologic malignancies encompass a diverse group of cancers affecting the blood, bone marrow, and lymphatic system, including leukemia, lymphoma, and multiple myeloma. These diseases account for a significant portion of cancer diagnoses worldwide, with varying incidence rates across different regions. While advancements in targeted therapies and immunotherapies have improved treatment outcomes, hematologic malignancies remain among the most challenging diseases in oncology.

Global Market Overview

According to Market Research Future, both the glioma and hematologic malignancies treatment markets are experiencing significant growth, driven by advancements in therapeutic options such as innovations in neuro-oncology and immunotherapies, alongside the increasing prevalence of these diseases. This growth is further supported by rising healthcare expenditure and government initiatives aimed at enhancing accessibility and fostering continued innovation.

The global glioma treatment market was valued at approximately $3.58 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach $5.1 billion by 2032, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.20% during the forecast period, while the global hematologic malignancies treatment market was valued at $22.23 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach $41.7 billion by 2032, with a CAGR of 6.5%.

Together, these trends underscore the critical need for ongoing research and investment to address these complex and life-threatening conditions.

Greg Siokas, CEO of Cosmos Health, stated: "These filings mark significant additions to our intellectual property portfolio and help us accelerate our efforts in advancing innovative treatments for complex and challenging diseases. By utilizing our AI-powered Cloudscreen platform, we are enhancing drug discovery and repurposing efforts to address significant unmet medical needs. By focusing on glioma and hematologic malignancies, including multiple myeloma, we are reinforcing our commitment to delivering transformative solutions for patients. This milestone underscores the strength and success of our collaboration with Cloudpharm and the National Hellenic Research Foundation."

About Cosmos Health Inc.

Cosmos Health Inc. (Nasdaq:COSM), incorporated in 2009 in Nevada, is a diversified, vertically integrated global healthcare group. The Company owns a portfolio of proprietary pharmaceutical and nutraceutical brands, including Sky Premium Life®, Mediterranation®, bio-bebe®, C-Sept® and C-Scrub®. Through its subsidiary Cana Laboratories S.A., licensed under European Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) and certified by the European Medicines Agency (EMA), it manufactures pharmaceuticals, food supplements, cosmetics, biocides, and medical devices within the European Union. Cosmos Health also distributes a broad line of pharmaceuticals and parapharmaceuticals, including branded generics and OTC medications, to retail pharmacies and wholesale distributors through its subsidiaries in Greece and the UK. Furthermore, the Company has established R&D partnerships targeting major health disorders such as obesity, diabetes, and cancer, enhanced by artificial intelligence drug repurposing technologies, and focuses on the R&D of novel patented nutraceuticals, specialized root extracts, proprietary complex generics, and innovative OTC products. Cosmos Health has also entered the telehealth space through the acquisition of ZipDoctor, Inc., based in Texas, USA. With a global distribution platform, the Company is currently expanding throughout Europe, Asia, and North America, and has offices and distribution centers in Thessaloniki and Athens, Greece, and in Harlow, UK. More information is available at www.cosmoshealthinc.com, www.skypremiumlife.com, www.cana.gr, www.zipdoctor.co, as well as LinkedIn and X.

Forward-Looking Statements

