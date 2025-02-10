Ivy Energy Secures Patent for its Groundbreaking Virtual Grid Technology

New Patent further Establishes Ivy Energy as the Market Leader in Multi-Tenant Solar Billing

Ivy Energy , a leader in onsite energy technology for multi-tenant properties, has been awarded U.S. Patent No. 12,216,447 for its Virtual Grid System and Method. This first-of-its-kind cloud-based platform revolutionizes solar energy billing and optimization, enabling seamless, automated energy allocation for multi-unit communities. Officially issued on February 4, 2025, this patent cements Ivy Energy's role as the industry leader in data-driven Distributed Energy Resource billing and optimization.

Ivy's patented Virtual Grid System is a cloud-based energy optimization platform that virtually tracks energy production and consumption, comparing energy generated at specific time intervals with usage data from individual units. Using this data, the system dynamically distributes solar energy based on actual consumption and avoided energy costs from the grid, then ensures accurate energy allocation. The system automatically calculates disaggregated energy costs for each unit, enabling seamless, transparent solar billing that maximizes property owner revenue while ensuring fair, predictable savings for residents.

Patent-Protected Innovation for Solar-Powered Communities

Ivy Energy's Virtual Grid System introduces a smart, automated approach to local energy management, designed specifically for multi-tenant properties, REITs, and real estate portfolios. Key features of the patented technology include:

Precision-Based Energy Allocation - Tracks real-time solar production and consumption, ensuring accurate energy distribution.

Automated Billing & Cost Transparency - Provides clear, data-driven cost allocation, simplifying solar billing for multi-tenant communities.

Smart Energy Optimization - Dynamically adjusts energy usage based on surplus solar and the value of solar to the grid which maximizes efficiency and ROI.

Battery & Load Management Integration - Optimizes energy storage and appliance control based on DER performance, reducing grid reliance and enhancing resiliency when DERs are serving shared energy load.

Turnkey Compliance & Scalability - Seamlessly operates across regulatory jurisdictions and utility environments, while integrating with leading property management software.

"This patent is more than a company milestone-it's a signal that the future of energy is in optimizing energy management within microgrids at the distribution level; increasing local availability of DERs and their value to the broader grid," said Dover Janis, CEO of Ivy Energy. "We're transforming communities to be generators of power and optimize their associated energy load to enhance community resilience and asset value of DER investments. Our Virtual Grid technology is positioned to enable a more innovative DER future that benefits everyone, starting with real estate investors, their tenants, and even grid operators."

Setting the Industry Standard for Multi-Tenant Solar Billing

With submetering and DERs shaping the future of real estate energy, Ivy Energy's patent grants exclusive rights to core solar billing and optimization technologies, reinforcing its position as the leading platform for shared solar billing. "Securing the patent rights to this pioneering system is an important step in the development of our intellectual property portfolio. It establishes Ivy as the clear market leader in onsite DER billing and shared energy management optimization while providing critical protection to our proprietary technology and business model," said Ivy Energy Chief Operating Officer and General Counsel, Adam Masser. As distributed energy adoption accelerates, Ivy Energy continues to expand its reach, partnering with top property owners, REITs, and energy innovators to transform onsite energy into a shared, profitable asset.

About Ivy Energy

Ivy Energy is trailblazing the energy transformation for multi-tenant real estate with its comprehensive suite of patented onsite solar energy transaction products and technology-enabled services. Focusing on property owner revenue, regulatory compliance, and a data-centric approach, Ivy's platform simplifies solar energy and EV charging billing while delivering an outstanding tenant experience.

www.ivy-energy.com

Media Contact:

Austin Young

Vice President of Marketing, Ivy Energy

austin@ivy-energy.com

SOURCE: Ivy Energy

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire