MOBILTEX Data Ltd.: MOBILTEX Rebrands GCRTech as FloPath

A Bold Step Forward in Water Utilities and Critical Pipeline Infrastructure Monitoring

MOBILTEX, a global leader in critical infrastructure monitoring solutions, has announced the rebranding of its GCRTech business group to FloPath. The new name signifies the next step in the company's mission to deliver innovative, cloud-connected water flow and pressure management with a specialization in transient pressure monitoring, plus advanced PRV monitoring, management, and control.

The update follows MOBILTEX's acquisition of GCRTech in September 2022, a strategic move that combined deep domain expertise in water pressure management and robust field instrumentation with MOBILTEX's advanced ISO-certified IIoT manufacturing capabilities and cloud-based platform development for data management, analytics, and artificial intelligence.

FloPath's focus is to empower water utilities with powerful data and analytics that will simplify and streamline utility management decisions, and the new identity reflects the business group's evolution as a provider of next-generation remote monitoring and analysis solutions. ??

"Our group's new name is an exciting marker of our momentum and growth. As the demand for real-time visibility into water distribution networks and pressurized systems increases, we look forward to continuing to meet and address customer needs with unparalleled solutions and service," said Ed Quilty, CEO of MOBILTEX.

Utilities typically lose 10% to 30% of their water to leaks. When pipelines burst unexpectedly, the impact on communities, businesses, and ecosystems, as well as the cost of repairs, is enormous. Annually in North America, there are almost 300,000 reported pipe breaks per year with repair costs approaching US $3 billion. FloPath tools and technology have been adopted by utilities around the globe to effectively eliminate these events.?

Alain Lalonde, VP of Value Stream, added, "The launch of the FloPath brand underlines our team's commitment to developing future-focused solutions that empower our customers to optimize systems, reduce water loss, and ensure sustainable system operations. Backed by MOBILTEX's expertise and resources, we are poised to continue to expand our offerings and reach new markets."?

The FloPath business group remains committed to the MOBILTEX core value of always being "Customer Success Obsessed" with a dedicated group of technical sales and support specialists ready to assist at every step as customers connect, collect, analyze, manage and take action on field data measurements from their critical water infrastructure assets.

About MOBILTEX

MOBILTEX Data Ltd.?[an XPV Water Partners company] is headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Canada and is proud to serve hundreds of industrial, municipal, and commercial customers around the globe - delivering mission-critical integrity monitoring solutions on over five hundred thousand kilometres of pipeline assets. MOBILTEX innovative field and cloud-connected technologies deliver significant operational, safety, and sustainability benefits to Water Utilities, Energy, and Critical Infrastructure operations. As our reputation grows, we continue to invest and expand our patented IIoT and AI/ML advancements while leveraging 5G cellular and satellite communications across our portfolio. MOBILTEX is widely recognized in the industry for innovation, reliability, and our world-class service and support.

For more information, visit mobiltex.com

