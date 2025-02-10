Inovatec Systems: Inovatec Signs Partnership Agreement with Dabadu to Integrate Propel Portal into Dabadu CRM Platform

End-to-End Approach Will Streamline Dealer Processes and Accelerate Automobile Lending Activity

Inovatec Systems, a leading provider of loan origination and management solutions for lenders, has announced an agreement with Dabadu, a Canadian state-of-the-art dealer CRM platform. This partnership will integrate Inovatec's Propel portal into Dabadu CRM, an innovative solution that enables automobile dealers to manage all aspects of their operations, including inventory, sales, customer relationships, warranties, and compliance. Through this partnership, Canadian auto dealers utilizing Dabadu CRM can submit loan applications seamlessly into Propel, accelerating the lending and funding process. The integration between the two systems is expected to be completed early this year.

Propel is an innovative portal that connects dealers and lenders, enhancing the purchase journey. For dealers, it offers both branded and unbranded experiences, improving the buying process and simplifying workflows. On the lender side, Propel provides extensive customizability, ensuring that lender applications within the portal meet their specific needs. This comprehensive tool integrates with various third-party applications and services, including document management, income verification, and payment acceptance, enabling efficient loan processing for Canadian automotive, power sports, and equipment dealers.

"We are delighted to create this partnership with Dabadu, which has built a loyal following for its compelling and innovative dealer platform," said Vlad Kovacevic, Inovatec's co-founder and chief executive officer. "Both Inovatec and Dabadu possess a customer-centric philosophy that emphasizes great outcomes. By integrating Propel into Dabadu CRM, we can provide substantial benefits to dealers and lenders in terms of quicker decisioning, higher close rates, lower operating costs, and improved customer experiences."

Based in Kitchener, Ontario, Dabadu is a frontrunner for innovative automotive software that enables auto dealers to consolidate and improve processes. The Dabadu ecosystem mitigates the need for auto dealers to maintain as many as 15 separate systems, elevating the dealer experience and reducing costs. Dealers who use Dabadu have noted a 65% reduction in lead response time, further highlighting the platform's effectiveness in streamlining operations. The company's suite of applications covers all major ends of automotive sales, like customer management, lead generation, data security and KYC, reputation management, and more. Dabadu processes 50,000 credit applications per month, showcasing its robust capabilities and widespread adoption.

"Inovatec has redefined how technology can transform lending processes and improve outcomes for all constituencies," explained Pulkit Arora, founder and chief executive officer of Dabadu. "There is a shared vision and synergistic philosophy that will make our solution particularly impactful. We are excited to deliver a holistic solution that includes Propel's advanced functionalities that will create even more efficiencies for auto dealers."

About Inovatec Systems

Inovatec Systems Corp. is a leading provider of cloud-based loan origination and servicing solutions, serving lenders across North America. The company's innovative technologies embed industry best practices and enable powerful configurability to drive superior outcomes for businesses. For more information on how Inovatec's LOS and LMS solutions can deliver multiple benefits to automotive lenders, visit www.inovatec.com.

About Dabadu

Dabadu is a Canadian software leader revolutionizing automotive retail by bridging the gaps between dealers, lenders, and OEMs through a comprehensive, tailored toolset. More than just software, Dabadu is an ecosystem of powerful solutions designed to streamline operations and drive growth across the industry. For more information on how Dabadu ensures direct, secure integrations for financing applications and simplifies the approval process for both dealers and lenders, visit www.dabadu.ai.

# # #

PR Contact:

Glenn Goldberg

Parallel Communications Group

516-705-6116

??: @Parallel_PR

LinkedIn

ggoldberg@parallelpr.com

SOURCE: Inovatec Systems

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire