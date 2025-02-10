CitizenShipper, pet shipping leader enters into a partnership with Vetster, a #1 pet telehealth company in the world

Austin, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - February 10, 2025) - CitizenShipper, a pet transportation leader with over 120,000 successful journeys, today announced a groundbreaking partnership with Vetster, the world's leading veterinary telehealth and pet care marketplace. This alliance is set to transform the pet travel experience by seamlessly integrating safe pet transportation with accessible, comprehensive veterinary support.

A New Era in Pet Care and Transportation

CitizenShipper has earned national recognition for its commitment to ensuring that pets travel safely and comfortably. As highlighted in recent coverage by MarketWatch and Yahoo Finance, the company has become synonymous with dependable pet shipping services, delivering peace of mind to pet owners across the nation. Meanwhile, Vetster has been at the forefront of pet telemedicine, offering virtual consultations with licensed veterinary professionals, ensuring that pets receive expert care whenever needed across the United States.

The partnership brings together CitizenShipper's pet transportation expertise with Vetster's innovative approach to veterinary care. Together, the companies will offer an integrated service where pet owners can arrange for their pet's transportation while simultaneously accessing remote veterinary consultations. This collaborative service is designed to ensure that pets are not only transported safely but also receive pre- and post-travel health assessments, advice, and emergency support if necessary.

Enhancing Pet Owner Confidence Through Comprehensive Care

"Pet owners want the very best for their furry family members, whether they are traveling or at home," said Richard Obousy, CEO of CitizenShipper. "By partnering with Vetster, we're able to extend our commitment to pet safety and comfort, providing a holistic travel experience that encompasses both reliable transportation and quality veterinary care."

Mark Bordo, CEO and Co-Founder of Vetster, added, "This partnership is a natural fit for Vetster as we continue to break down barriers in accessing veterinary care. Integrating our telehealth services with CitizenShipper's pet transport trusted network means that pet parents can have unparalleled peace of mind. Whether it's a routine check-up before a long journey or immediate support during unexpected travel challenges, our combined services ensure that pets receive timely care whenever and wherever they need it."

About CitizenShipper

CitizenShipper is a trusted name in pet transportation, known for its dedication to ensuring every pet's journey is safe, comfortable, and stress-free. With a track record of over 120,000 successful pet transportation journeys, CitizenShipper has been featured by Consumer Affairs and USA Today as one of the best pet shipping companies in the nation. The company continues to set industry standards by prioritizing the safety, comfort, and overall well-being of pets during every move.

About Vetster

Vetster is an innovative pet health platform that connects pet owners with licensed veterinary professionals through virtual consultations. Committed to making veterinary care more accessible, Vetster offers on-demand services that empower pet parents to receive expert advice and support from the comfort of their homes or on the go. With a focus on convenience and quality care, Vetster is redefining how pet health services are delivered in today's digital age.

Looking Ahead

The CitizenShipper and Vetster partnership will roll out a series of integrated services over the coming months, designed to provide a seamless, comprehensive care experience for pets and their owners. This collaboration marks a significant step forward in addressing the evolving needs of pet travel and care in a fast-paced, connected world.

For more information about this partnership or to schedule an interview, please contact:

